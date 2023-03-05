PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony of chief ministers of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura along with Nagaland and Meghalaya, PTI news agency reported. The BJP won 32 seats in the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, while its ally IPFT only won one seat in the 60-member Assembly. Prime Minister Modi will also attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7. “Chief Secretary SK Sinha is holding a meeting with senior officials regarding the Prime Minister’s visit to the state. An SPG team is also arriving today. The Prime Minister is coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on March 8,” the senior police official told PTI. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place here at Vivekananda Field. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the Chairman of NEDA, is expected to arrive today. In addition, senior party leaders and chief ministers of BJP-led states will also be invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, BJP State Deputy Chairman Rebati Tripura has said. at PTI. BJP had a strong performance in the North Eastern states. In Tripura, the BJP easily won a second term. He will form a coalition government in Nagaland with the Progressive Democratic Nationalist Party. The National People’s Party called on the BJP in Meghalaya to prevent a house hanged. Prime Minister Modi said previous governments never discussed the results of the North East polls because they viewed the North East states as small and insignificant. He also credited the hard work of BJP workers in the three northeastern states for the good show. “Our party workers in the northeast work much, much harder than all of us here. They face many challenges,” he said. “The results of these elections show the people’s strong confidence in democracy and the democratic institutions of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The way the North East poll results have been widely highlighted shows that the region is neither far from Dilli nor from dil (heart),” Prime Minister Modi said. Also Read:2023 Election Result: BJP ahead in Nagaland, Tripura; Earnings from the nuclear power plant in Meghalaya; key updates

