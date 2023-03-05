This is a danger zone, cannot be lived





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo has declared that Plumpang area, Rawa Badak Selatan village, Koja district, North Jakarta, especially the one near Pertamina depot, is a dangerous area. As we know, up to 17 people died and 51 others were injured as a result Pertamina Plumpang depot fire Friday (3/3/2023) evening. “It’s a dangerous area. We can’t live there anymore,” said Jokowi after reviewing the condition of refugees at RPTRA Rasela, Rawa Badak, Koja, North Jakarta on Sunday (5/3/2023). Also Read: Pertamina Depot Fire Refugees Visit, Jokowi Distributes Food Jokowi said he ordered the Minister of BUMN Eric Thohir and Acting Governor (Pj) of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono immediately sought a solution to Plumpang’s problems. The solution, Jokowi said, could be to relocate local residents or move the Pertamina Plumpang depot to reclamation. “There has to be a solution. It could be that the Plumpang (Pertamina Depot) is moved to reclamation or the residents are moved to relocation,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, this solution will be decided by Erick and Heru Budi. In addition, the former mayor of Solo stressed that the dangerous area where the inhabitants live must be audited. Because it is linked to the safety of the life of the inhabitants. “Everything really has to be in these dangerous areas, not just here, they have to be audited, everything has to be assessed because it involves lives,” Jokowi said. Read also : Victims of Pertamina Depot fire injured in Koja Hospital are referred to RSPP Previously reported, a serious fire at Pertamina Plumpang Depot on Jalan Tanah Merah Bawah, Rawa Badak Selatan Village, Koja District, North Jakarta occurred on Friday evening (03/03/2023). The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. WIB, originating from an explosion in a fuel oil pipeline (BBM) in the Depo area. No less than 17 people were killed and 51 injured as a result of this fire. Meanwhile, hundreds of over a thousand local residents have fled to a number of locations.

