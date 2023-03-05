Investigation found party violations were ‘obvious’ to Johnson

Breaches at pandemic parties at UK government offices were “obvious” to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a report by a parliamentary committee on Friday.

The House Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether the former leader lied to parliament about the so-called party, noted in its report that “evidence strongly suggests that Johnson’s breaches of rules were evident at era. These competitions were ‘fake’”.

Johnson is due to give evidence at the committee’s inquiry the week of March 20 at the request of the Labor Party, which demanded she be investigated last year.

He asked the Labor opposition if Johnson did not know, he said, that he had played a role in the public detention imposed by the covid-19 pandemic against the law. “Those who protested Johnson’s plan to publish the case and in (Commonwealth) court found it difficult to join some of the regular meetings,” according to a document released on Friday.

The aforementioned commission also showed it will assess why Johnson told parliament the rules were not being broken “when he knew what the plans were and participated in the meetings where those rules were broken.”

It will also examine allegations made by the then Prime Minister, in December 2021, that “in Downing Street – the official residence and office of the capital’s executive – all rules were followed completely” and “ rules and regulations were completely followed. time”.

The commission also investigated “why (Johnson) did not tell parliament about the meetings he had attended”.

Social events were held in various public offices as the citizens of this country adhered to the strictest social rules, which were limited to minimal interaction to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.