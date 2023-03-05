Imran Khan says he is ready to forgive attackers





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said he is ready to forgive attackers who orchestrated an assassination attempt on him in November 2022, reports ARY News Saturday.

Addressing party workers and supporters via video link, the PTI leader said he was ready to talk to everyone, stressing the need to work together to pull the country out of the current crises.

Imran Khan claimed he knew who orchestrated an attack on him, saying he was ready to forgive the attackers while citing the example of anti-apartheid South African leader Nelson Mandela.

He also called on the government to hold general elections across Pakistan, reiterating that political stability was imperative for economic growth.

Citing the Supreme Court’s verdict, Khan said he was sure they would hold a general election. The polls are the first step out of this quagmire, he said, adding that political stability will come from elections.

He also said that people’s confidence will also increase when a government comes to power with a public mandate.

The former prime minister stressed that all institutions, including the judiciary, must come together and agree on reforms. He stressed that no government could dream of acting alone and tackling the country’s problem alone.

Imran Khan added that nothing is impossible when a nation is united and decides to go it alone. However, he said he would not talk or compromise with those who steal the country’s money.

He reiterated that former COAS General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa requested to give them NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance].

First public gathering

The PTI leader also announced the holding of the first public rally next week in connection with the election campaign, saying party tickets will be allocated to candidates within two weeks.

He also warned that party leaders would be expelled from the party if they broke discipline. The remaining candidates will be awarded tickets for the local government (LG) elections, he said, adding that LG polls will be conducted in Punjab as soon as the PTI comes to power in the province.

Imran Khan further stated that any PTI member who independently challenges the polls after not receiving a party ticket would be expelled from the party.

A day earlier, President Arif Alvi had announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict that the elections would be held within 90 days.

President Alvi’s announcement comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for elections in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

President Dr. Arif Alvi announced the holding of general elections for the Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday, the office of the President tweeted. The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added.

Read more: Imran Khan says he is ready to talk with COAS for the betterment of the country

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today proposed the election date in Punjab between April 30 and May 7 in a written letter to President Arif Alvi.

CS Verdict

The Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled on Wednesday that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be held within 90 days.

CJP Judge Umar Ata Bandial, Judge Munib Akhtar and Judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar supported the verdict, while Judge Jamal Mandokhail and Judge Mansoor Ali Shah argued against the admissibility of the suo moto opinion and expressed their disagreement with the majority verdict.

Judge Shah and Judge Mandokhail, in their dissenting notes, agreed with the position of Judge Yahya Afridi and Judge Athar Minallah. The case has already been heard by the high courts, the Supreme Court cannot take cognizance suo moto of the cases pending before the high courts.

The brief verdict said that the Election Commission of Pakistan failed to fulfill its role in the election. Announcing the date of the KP elections is the responsibility of the governor of the province, while the president has the power under the law and the constitution to set the date for the elections in Punjab.

The verdict further spelled out a consultation to set the date for elections in Punjab, if they are not possible on April 9, the date announced by the president.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-says-ready-to-forgive-attackers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos