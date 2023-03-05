Trump launches another term, slams Republican ‘fools’ at ‘MAGApalooza’ rally





NATIONAL HARBOR (AFP) — Donald Trump upped the ante in the 2024 election on Saturday by saying he was the only candidate capable of saving the United States from the “warmongering” Democrats and the “bigoted and foolish” Republican Party dominant.

Grimly invoking a nation on its knees, Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that Americans were “in an epic fight to save our country from the people who hate it and desperately want to destroy it.”

“We had a Republican Party run by freaks, neoconservatives, globalists, open-border fanatics and jerks,” he said, naming several mainstream party luminaries.

American voters, Trump said, were tired of “ingrained bipartisan political dynasties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians” and supporters of “endless foreign wars.”

“We’re going to have World War III if something doesn’t happen soon,” he warned in a section expressing his disapproval of US aid to Ukraine. “I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III.”

Trump spoke for about 100 minutes to close the four-day CPAC, just steps down the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, Washington.

CPAC was until recently the premier gathering of conservative thought leaders in America – but it has been swallowed up by Trump’s far-right “Make America Great Again” movement, with pundits recently calling the event “MAGApalooza “.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) conference in National Harbor, Maryland on March 4, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Grievances

“We’re going to finish what we started,” Trump said as he took the stage, prompting a chant of “Four more years, four more years!”

The 2023 edition featured speeches from some of the nation’s most committed Trumpists — and even former defeated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — though many potential 2024 nominees and Republican leaders skipped the convention.

The meeting drew smaller than usual crowds, raising questions about its continued relevance as many speeches were delivered from rows of empty seats.

But the room was packed as Trump pleaded for a second term, as he faced charges of trying to steal the 2020 election through a multi-step criminal conspiracy that included incitement to an insurrection.

Essentially, he repeated the same litany of voter fraud conspiracy theories and grievances against “radical left” law enforcement and prosecutors that he dusts off in every public appearance after the presidency.

The address offered a split-screen with the retreat of donors to the conservative Club for Growth in Florida, where much of the Republican establishment had decamped for the weekend.

At CPAC, vendors hawked books, dating apps and even WiFi services specifically marketed for conservatives. The hats, flags, mugs and other merchandise on offer were almost exclusively aimed at Trump loyalists.

FILE: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike in Canal Point, Florida, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

‘I am your retribution’

A list of panelists who spoke ahead of Trump’s speech sparked an avalanche of conspiracy theories and anti-trans rhetoric as speakers touted their Christian principles.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who led the pack in pursuit of Trump, skipped the event, avoiding the humiliation of being booed by fans of the former president.

Trump did not mention either by name, baffling analysts’ expectations of attacks targeting the two.

But delegates repeatedly heckled her only avowed Republican rival, Nikki Haley, during and after her Friday convention appearance.

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP)

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and his famous ally Mike Lindell were treated like royalty as they roamed the halls of the National Harbor Convention Center preaching election denial.

“It’s not going to be a fair election,” Lindell told AFP of the 2024 race.

“But when 90% of the people of this country want Donald Trump, he should still win, even with a crooked election.”

Before Trump took the stage, it was revealed that he had won the convention’s poll of potential Republican leaders with 62% of the vote – with DeSantis trailing far behind with 20%.

“In 2016, I said: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution,” Trump said.

“I will totally obliterate the deep state. I will fire the unelected bureaucrats and shadow forces who have militarized our justice system. And I will put the people back in control of this country. »

