Udit Raj betrays elitist Congress party mindset by trying to poke fun at Modi





Days after Rahul Gandhi was criticized for participating in anti-India propaganda at Cambridge University, Congress leader Udit Raj came to his defense but ended up betraying the party’s elitist mindset. In an interview with ANI news agency, Udit Raj said, “Rahul Gandhi has the standard for speaking at Oxford University while Modi has the standard for speaking on the radio (referring to his program popular ‘Mann ki Baat)’. “Modi is forcing his party activists to listen to his radio show. Otherwise, no one would have even bothered to listen to him,” he added. In his vicious attempt to ridicule Prime Minister Narendra Modi as not worthy of appearing in foreign institutions, Udit Raj even confused ‘Oxford University’ with ‘Cambridge University’. Little did Raj know that even though Oxford and Cambridge are reputable universities, Rahul Gandhi never gave a speech at Oxford. While reacting to his remarks, BJP leader Tom Tom Vadakkan said Republic Television“Udit Raj has no idea what he’s talking about. He continually pretends it’s Oxford University when it’s Cambridge… Udit Raj needs some advice. PM’s radio show Modi “Mann Ki Baat” is very popular. For the uninitiated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the US CongressTHE australian parliament and several other prestigious places. #SHOW |On the slogan of Congress Modi teri kabar khudegi, Udit Raj says: “It’s political language. When the Prime Minister speaks of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, does he mean that he wants to kill Congress or deregister it ?… If the country is to be healthy, essential that PM Modi’s ‘rajnaitik kabar’ is dug…” pic.twitter.com/kPM1WIIsO0 ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 25, 2023 However, this is not the first time that Congress leader Udit Raj has courted controversy. Last month, he was seen justifying death threats, directed at Prime Minister Modi, issued by Congress leaders such as Pawan Khera. “It’s a political language. When the Prime Minister speaks of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, does he mean that he wants to kill Congress or write it off?… If the country is to be healthy, it is essential that the ‘rajnaitik kabar’ (political grave ) of PM Modi be dug…” Udit Raj attempted to justify the slogans.

