After the fire at the Plumpang depot, Jokowi ordered this, Erick Thohir





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered SOE Minister Erick Thohir and DKI Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono to immediately move the residence of fire victims to Pertamina Plumpang Depot, Koja, North Jakarta , Friday (3/3/2023) evening. This was conveyed by President Jokowi while visiting a post for fire victims at RPTRA Rasela Rawabadak Selatan, Koja, North Jakarta on Sunday (5/3/2023). “I have ordered the Minister of BUMN and the Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to the Plumpang incident, especially since it is a dangerous area. It can no longer be inhabited, but there must be a solution. It could be Plumpang being moved to rehabilitation or the residents being moved to relocation,” President Jokowi said. During the review, President Jokowi expressed his condolences for the victims of the fire at the Pertamina Plumpang depot. According to the head of state, the relocation of the victims was immediately decided by the minister of BUMN, Pertamina and the provincial government of DKI Jakarta. There could be two possibilities for this relocation, namely moving residents to reclamation or moving the Pertamina depot, he said. “It will be decided in a day or two by Pertamina, the governor of DKI so that the solution becomes clear,” he said. The president considered that the residential areas around the Pertamina depot are classified as hazardous areas. Therefore, he ordered the Minister of BUMN to assess and verify other locations of Pertamina Depot that store fuel. “This area really should be a water area, whether it’s turned into a river or whether it has to protect against the vitals we have. Because the goods in there are very dangerous near the community. , especially residential areas,” he said. After inspecting the locations of the fire stations, President Jokowi handed out basic food parcels and T-shirts to locals waiting for him along Jalan Laut Laut. As is known, the Pertamina Plumpang depot in North Jakarta caught fire on Friday evening (3/3). Regional Disaster Management Agency DKI Jakarta (BPBD) recorded 17 people who died in the incident. In addition, there were 49 people seriously injured and 2 people slightly injured. Bhayangkara TK I Raden Said Sukanto Hospital (Polri Hospital) Kramat Jati received 15 body bags from fire victims from Pertamina Plumpang Depot, Koja, North Jakarta till Saturday (4/3).

