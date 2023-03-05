Donald Trump’s five-pronged plan of attack on Ron DeSantis seems pretty weak





This week, former President Donald Trump’s activists unveiled their plan to attack his expected main opponent, Ron DeSantis. All in all, I’d say it’s a mixed bag and overall not very impressive.

Trump’s greatest successes came early in his modern political career through simple insults hurled at his opponents. Just ask for “Little Marco”, “Lyin’ Ted” and “Crooked Hillary” if you don’t believe me. But now he has lost that advantage. Everyone got used to it. As our own Conn Carroll once pointed out, the days when a single insult from Trump could disarm an opponent are long gone. (And no, “Ron DeSanctimonious” isn’t going to cut it.)

IS BYRON DONALDS THE NEXT FLORIDA GOP SUPERSTAR?

So now Trump needs to come up with something more substantial, and these five avenues of attack are meant to fill that role. Here is my take on each of them.

Trump will particularly hit out at DeSantis for comments he made on Social Security and Medicare, pointing to past support from governors for raising the age of eligibility for welfare programs.

This attack will work with some people, but I still believe it may not be the third rail it once was. Very recently, Senators Angus King (I-ME), who caucus with the Democrats, and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) have proposed raising the Social Security full retirement age, i.e. the age at which the maximum benefits become available from 67 to 70 years. The measure has not elicited the negative reaction that it might have had 20 years ago because we are already on the brink of insolvency of the program.

If something like this isn’t done now, current law says benefits will drop by 23% when the program’s trust fund runs out in 2034.

This issue has been on the decline for two decades now, since George W. Bush ran in 2000 advocating private Social Security accounts. Bush failed, but the message was sent to an entire generation of future retirees (essentially everyone under 50 today) not to rely on Social Security as their primary source of retirement income. The idea of ​​modest increases in the retirement age for people in this age bracket is not as scary as it would have been at the turn of the century.

And of course people are living longer and retiring later than before. The shift in attitude is already reflected in the fact that Democrats used to win or break even with the elderly just 25 years ago, whereas now they are crushed in this demographic, and this despite frequent Republican attempts in the meantime to reform Social Security and Medicare.

In short, I doubt Trump can make much of this old “third rail,” especially if the debate is in the Republican primary. However, he could cause bigger problems for DeSantis later in the event that the governor of Florida thwarts the odds and wins the nomination.

Trump is also expected to target DeSantis for his stance on the war in Ukraine, planning to paint the Florida governor as unclear about his position. Trump will specifically use his comments against him, including an interview DeSantis did with Fox News in which the governor declined to take a definitive position.

This attack track is more promising, although far from a slam dunk. Aside from the unfortunate fringe movement of pro-Putin sentiment on the right, there is a much larger minority of perfectly reasonable conservatives who don’t want to spend billions on the war in Ukraine, although I don’t think that’s a problem. crucial for most of them.

There’s a way for DeSantis to deflect criticism that he’s “unclear” on the issue: just take a clear stance and don’t apologize. I would like to see him say categorically that he supports continued assistance to Ukraine to fight for its own freedom and also that he strongly opposes any direct American involvement in this conflict or any European war.

Ukraine, after all, is not Iraq. Americans don’t propagate democracy at the barrel of a gun, or even support a state that people don’t want to fight for. Rather, it is a case of Americans supplying mostly second-hand weapons and supplies to a nation that has proven itself perfectly willing to fight for its own survival against an aggressive tyrant. Not only that, but victory is already within reach. It would be a mistake to reward Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked aggression by liberating Ukraine and letting Putin snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The former president will also focus attacks on DeSantiss’ COVID-19 policies as governor…

Trump is known for attacking his opponents on their strengths, and this would be a clear case of that. Still, I consider this one of the easiest attacks for DeSantis to refute. In fact, Trump might regret leveling it in the first place.

First, DeSantis can point to Trump’s own early endorsement of various COVID-related measures in the first month or so of the pandemic. No one was upset with the actions taken in the spring of 2020. Then DeSantis can point to the fact that he kept his state and beaches open and received huge unwarranted backlash from uninformed idiot leftists and extremely hostile and biased national media. .

Finally, DeSantis can just point to the dashboard: What did Floridians think of my handling of COVID? They just gave me the biggest election victory of any governor in 40 years.

…and his support for former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), who has long been the target of attacks by Trump.

I haven’t seen a national poll in a very long time showing what Republicans think of Paul Ryan. I guess they just don’t. Ryan was last elected in 2016, so this one seems to me to be inside baseball.

Then again, if anyone needs a rebuttal, it’s that Ryan wrote and brought Trump’s highly successful tax reform bill to Congress. Assuming he’s running, DeSantis can offer his opponent this devious compliment: Yes, I like Paul. He drafted and adopted your tax reform bill, which contributed to the success of your presidency.

How does Trump respond to this?

He will also accuse DeSantis of being disloyal to him, following up on Trump’s previous claims that he was the reason DeSantis was first elected in 2018.

That’s the weakest possible argument against a DeSantis nomination. I doubt that will persuade even a single voter who isn’t already determined to vote for Trump no matter what. Worse, this line of attack will fend off some persuaders by bringing out Trump at his worst and worst whimpers. DeSantis can just respond that he’s grateful for the help in 2018, and he reciprocated by working hard for Trump in 2020 and delivering Florida to him and too bad Trump did so badly in those other states that got him cost the presidency.

Look, no one owes Trump the nomination in 2024 after he blew it in 2020. He has no right to feel so empowered. He has to earn it from Republican voters, who may not be so interested in electing someone who is, at best, eligible for a single term.

This is not a gubernatorial primary where everyone is looking for Trump’s approval. These guys will be running for President of the United States, not President of Trump’s fan club. If Trump is to beat his expected chief opponent, he will have to do more than relive his past glories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/donald-trumps-five-pronged-attack-plan-against-ron-desantis-looks-pretty-weak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos