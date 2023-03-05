Contempt case filed at LHC against Imran Khan for contempt of court





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan appears in court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. ReutersMushkoor Hussain is filing a plea of ​​contempt against Imran Khan. PTI workers around the world have waged a campaign against the judges, he says. A rally was organized to undermine the courts, the petitioner adds.

LAHORE: A citizen has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking contempt proceedings against the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, for allegedly undermining the judicial system.

In his plea filed on Saturday, Mushkoor Hussain said PTI workers around the world campaigned against the judges and vilified them after a five-member bench of the Supreme Court overturned the former deputy’s ruling. – Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, to reject the motion of no confidence against then Prime Minister Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly by Speaker Dr Arif Alvi on the advice of former prime ministers.

The Supreme Court had ordered then-NA President Asad Qasier to convene the session on April 9 and vote on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Since his government was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April 2022, Imran Khan Niazi has resorted to a variety of mostly contradictory themes to justify that his constitutional ouster was not the result of a lack of a majority in the election. National Assembly but rather the result of a conspiracy, read the petition.

Referring to the riots during the recent appearance of the PTI leaders before the LHC and Islamabad Courts, the petitioner said it was so articulated as if an outlaw act had been committed by honorable judges by calling Imran Khan in court. An organized rally was organized to undermine the courts in Lahore as well as in Islamabad.

Hussain said Khan’s appearing with crowds of people, damaging public buildings and chanting slogans clearly amounts to contempt of court.

On February 28, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police filed a terrorism case for alleged vandalism, riot and sabotage in the capital’s court complex during Khan’s appearance before different courts in connection with several cases filed against him.

The security arrangements of the G-11 sector of the judicial complex were disrupted as the PTI workers removed all the barriers during the appearances of their leader before various courts. On occasion, some of the workers have vandalized the building and undermined the decorum of the courts.

According to an ICT Police spokesperson, the case had been filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other charges on behalf of the state.

The motion urged the court to mimic contempt proceedings against the PTI leader in view of the incidents.

