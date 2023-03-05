Politics
Boris Johnson: Tories won’t forget what really finished him off as PM, despite ‘reality stretch’ rebuttals | Political news
For a man who believes he has already been vindicated by the privileges committee, Boris Johnson and his allies are working hard to discredit the investigation and change the narrative.
First there was a lengthy statement from the former prime minister, then a rare on-camera interview to address the claims, and now a parliamentary ally calling at 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning while on vacation in Bulgaria to release a sometimes stretching reality refutation.
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said the current investigation ‘relyed on evidence’ of Sue Gray – the senior civil servant who investigated lockdown breaches and is now set to join Labor as a Sir Keir Starmer leader.
The Privileges Committee – which is majority Tory – has already said it was not relying on the previous investigation and was conducting its own.
But even if it wasn’t, Mr Johnson claimed last May that he was vindicated by the findings of the Sue Gray report.
If that’s correct – why now push to recast the investigation as an undercover Labor plot?
Indeed, eyebrows were sent skyward this week at the fact that news that Ms Gray is set to become Sir Keir’s chief of staff was leaked just days before the committee’s update was published. privileges, with some suspecting a dark arts operation by Johnson designed to undermine the investigation.
Regarding the main allegations, Mr Bristow also claimed that anyone watching the party portal question “irrespectively” would see that it was “ridiculous”.
Recalled that police had independently investigated and issued 126 fines for breaching the lockdown, the backbench MP accused officers of taking an “inconsistent” approach.
The crux of the matter for those still loyal to the former Prime Minister came in Mr Bristow’s suggestion that their man was ousted from power ‘because of a few soggy Sainsburys sandwiches’.
It goes to the center of the narrative that Mr Johnson and those around him have weaved in recent months – that there was no solid reason for him to be forced out of power beyond a political plot among his enemies of Westminster.
Learn more:
all you need to know
Johnson must fight for his political career
Posts reveal Number 10’s ‘struggle’ to justify rallies
New photos of Johnson during lockdown released by MPs
Again, this ignores the ongoing series of scandals that have characterized the Johnson administration culminating in its botched handling of sexual harassment allegations linked to a close political ally.
Yes, Partygate hampered the former prime minister, but that was the Chris Pincher affair – and the feeling among MPs that Downing Street could no longer be trusted to tell the truth – that ended it.
This all leads to a larger question – why is ‘Team Johnson’ going to such lengths to hold the barricades ahead of their appearance before MPs later this month?
An ally disagrees that it is because they sense political danger. There were real concerns from the start about the process and composition of the privileges committee. they insist.
However, the potential for an ignominious end to Mr Johnson’s frontline career is heavy.
If the investigation ends in a lengthy suspension, a recall petition and an embarrassing by-election may follow.
For Rishi SunakMr Johnson’s removal from the Westminster scene may have some benefits by reducing the chances of rebellions or challenges to leadership.
In the short term though, a return to rows over lockdown parties has distracted from some of the tangibles the progress made by the Prime Minister in areas such as Brexit.
For the more moderate deputies too, there is a feeling of exasperation. One said that “nobody in their right mind really wants to go through all that again”.
The risk for Mr Johnson is that even if he goes through all of this, the brutal return of political drama and intrigue may just remind the Tories why they kicked him out in the first place.
