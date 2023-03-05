Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley take veiled shots at Donald Trump in remarks on CPAC





OXON HILL, Md. (AP) Two prominent Republicans took veiled shots at former President Donald Trump at an annual rally of conservatives on Friday, hitting out at famous leaders who are out of touch with reality while noting winnable elections that had been lost as they urged a course correction for the party ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

But their refusal to call him by his name underscored the risks faced by potential challengers and reported worries about alienating Trump’s loyal base.

In their remarks, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who both served in the Trump administration, offered insight into how former presidents have said and 2024’s potential opponents are trying to delicately navigate its dominant role in the party while looking for ways to differentiate themselves in what could be an unpleasant and crowded primary contest.

We cannot become the left, following celebrities with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality, Pompeo said in an afternoon speech at the Action Conference. conservative policy.

Haley, who launched her campaign last month, touched on similar themes, noting that the party has lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections.

Our cause is just, but we have failed to win the trust of a majority of Americans. It ends now. If you’re tired of losing, trust a new generation. And if you want to win not just as a party, but as a country, then support me, Haley said.

As she received polite applause throughout her speech, several attendees chanted Trump! Asset! Asset! as she crossed the room.

It was a sign of the dissonance at the event as potential and declared challengers tried to make inroads at a rally that has become closely aligned with the former president. While other declared and likely candidates were offered speaking slots, Trump was given the lead as the Saturday night headliner, and his son Donald Trump Jr. was mobbed throughout. throughout the conference by enthusiastic fans.

Haley and Pompeo were among a handful of announced or potential Republican presidential candidates who attended the CPAC event, which was once a must-stop for GOP hopefuls but has been less of a draw this year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina skipped the event this year because it was dampened by controversy and his overt tribute to Trump.

Like Haley, Pompeo noted recent Republican losses over the years and blamed the party for its shortcomings.

We lost race after winnable race. That’s because voters didn’t trust us to do better than the tax-and-spend Liberals, he said, echoing a criticism raised by some attendees. Every recent administration, Republican or Democrat, has added trillions of dollars to our debt. It is deeply anti-conservative.

More broadly, he said voters had lost faith in conservative ideas.

Losing is bad because losing is bad. But the principles we stand for are what are really threatened. And this is not a political problem. The problem is that the losses are a symptom of something much bigger. It’s a crisis of conservatism, he says. We have lost confidence that we are right.

In an interview ahead of his speech, Pompeo told The Associated Press that he chose to attend this year’s event because it’s a large group of people who represent a broad swath of our party.

He dismissed the significance of the Saturday straw poll of CPAC attendees on their 2024 presidential preference, an unscientific poll that Trump should win, while noting that the election is more than a year and a half away.

There is a long way to go. There’s a lot of ground to cover and I think anyone who decides to race will have plenty of opportunities in the fall to make their point, Pompeo said. I’ve been in mock polls. I did well. I did less well. I don’t think that says much about how it’s going to end.

Pompeo, one of a long list of potential nominees, said he is still considering a decision on whether to challenge his former boss for the nomination.

Still working, figuring it out, he said, adding that he and his family were now months away from a decision. In the meantime, we were doing everything we would do to be ready to plead the cause of the American people, Pompeo said.

Pompeo also said without hesitation that he would support the eventual Republican nominee, jokingly. It seems unlikely that President Biden is someone I could support.

That contrasts with Pence, who declined to say on Thursday whether he would support his former boss if Trump ends up being chosen by the parties in 2024.

I think I have better choices, Pence told The Associated Press in an interview in South Carolina. I’m sure no one could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 except Donald Trump, but I think we live in a different time and that calls for different leadership.

The Republican National Committee plans to block candidates from its primary debates if they do not sign a pledge to support the ultimate GOP presidential nominee, creating a potential clash with candidates including Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Party. Republican and launch an independent candidacy if he doesn’t win the GOP nomination.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur and author of the book Woke, Inc. who is also a presidential candidate, addressed the convention on Friday and told the AP later in an interview that he sees himself as the successor. of Trump.

I’m building on the foundation he laid, Ramaswamy said, adding that he was more focused on ending affirmative action and mitigating climate change than the former president. He also said he would support the eventual GOP nominee if everyone made that commitment.

As Trump loyalists gathered in Maryland, the influential anti-tax group Club For Growth, which clashed with Trump, held a competing event in Florida where DeSantis and others were invited but Trump was not a clear illustration of some in the conservative flank of the parties. look for a new direction.

David McIntosh, president of the Club For Growths, said in an interview Friday that DeSantis, who kicked off the group’s donor summit with a speech Thursday night, didn’t say whether he was running for president and instead focused his remarks on political issues.

He talked a lot about his victory in the last election, but said nothing one way or another about a presidential race, McIntosh said.

He said DeSantis was enthusiastically greeted by a crowd of about 150 people and spoke about his record in Florida and his vision for governing in the state.

McIntosh said Pence, also present at the event, did not indicate when he might make a decision on whether to run for president. Haley, Scott and Ramaswamy were also scheduled to speak in Florida.

Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi contributed to this report.

