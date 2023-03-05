Jokowi tasks Erick Thohir and Heru Budi with finding security solutions for residents around the Pertamina Plumpang depot





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo ordered the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Eric Thohir and Acting Governor (Pj) of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono to quickly find a solution to the problem Pertamina Plumpang depot fireNorth Jakarta. This was conveyed by Jokowi during a visit to fire victims at Pertamina Plumpang Depot at RPTRA in Rawa Badak Selatan Village, Koja District, North Jakarta on Sunday (5/3/2023). “I have ordered the Minister of BUMN as well as the Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to the incident in Plumpang,” Jokowi said on the spot, Sunday 5/3/2023. Also read: Jokowi on the Plumpang fire: it is a dangerous area, in which we cannot live Jokowi pointed out that the Plumpang area was in a dangerous zone. As we know, the Plumpang area is only a few tens of meters from the Pertamina Plumpang depot which experienced a violent fire. Jokowi said there were at least two options to deal with the problem in Plumpang. According to him, local residents can be relocated to another safe place. The next option is to move the Pertamina depot to a salvage island. “It is possible that the Plumpang (Pertamina Depot) will be moved to reclamation or the residents will be moved to moving house“, said Jokowi. According to Jokowi, the Plumpang area should be an area of ​​water like a river. The Pertamina depot, he said, must be protected and safe as it is a vital state object. On the other hand, a hazardous area may not be a place for residents to live because it concerns the security and safety of residents’ lives. Read also : Jokowi hands out t-shirts near Pertamina fire site, who doesn’t even expect to get it “It’s a dangerous area, we can’t live there anymore, but there has to be a solution,” Jokowi said. Previously reported, a serious fire at Pertamina Plumpang Depot on Jalan Tanah Merah Bawah, Rawa Badak Selatan Village, Koja District, North Jakarta occurred on Friday evening (03/03/2023). The fire was reported at 8:11 p.m. WIB, originating from an explosion in a fuel oil pipeline (BBM) in the Depo area. A total of 19 people were killed and 51 injured as a result of this fire. Meanwhile, over a thousand local residents have fled to a number of locations.

