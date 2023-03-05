As Turkey’s earthquake death toll rises, so does anger at the government

While the Justice Department has arrested more than 230 people, mostly contractors, in connection with the building collapse, many have focused and blamed it on existing building regulations. Of particular note was a 2018 amnesty law legalizing hundreds of thousands of structures across the country that either lacked building permits or failed to meet building codes, including building protection measures. security against earthquakes.

Under the Amnesty Act, the owner of an unauthorized construction could simply pay a fee and have it legalized without a thorough inspection. In other words, critics said, the new bylaw allowed builders to circumvent building codes while the government collected fees and fines.

The government raised 23 billion Turkish liras (about $4 billion at the time) after the 2018 legislation came into force, said Murat Kurum, minister of environment, planning and change. climate, to parliamentarians in 2019.

Amnesty is murder, Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects says in a statement 2021. It must be assumed that all buildings legalized under this amnesty have not received any engineering service and must be inspected, the organization added.

The professional chambers, which represent the interests of some 650,000 engineers, architects and town planners, play an important role in Turkey, the Constitution stipulating that the organizations operate as public institutions in order to protect professional discipline and ethics.

Also in 2021, a parliamentary report found that almost 8 million buildings built before the year 2000 were highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

Erdogan, who cultivates a pro-business reputation, campaigned on amnesty legislation.

At a 2019 campaign rally in Hatay, one of the cities most damaged by earthquakes, he saidWe have built 8,000 residential projects and solved the problems of 205,000 Hatay residents with the amnesty, a reference to the amnesty granted to buildings without permits.

According to Kurum, over 7 million units have been legalized through the amnesty.

Neither Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Planning and Climate Change nor Erdogans’ office responded to requests for comment on the story. On February 8, during a speech in Hatay, Erdogan said that it was not possible to be prepared for a disaster of this magnitude.

Construction boom

The central government and local municipalities in Turkey both play a role in shaping cities. The reason the ruling AK party has come under so much criticism is that it holds the most seats in parliament and can pass critical laws such as amnesty. It also controls the Public Housing Office, which carries out urban development projects.

Local municipalities, some run by the ruling party and some by the opposition, also play a major role, as they are responsible for creating zoning plans that determine building rights, such as deciding which areas are open. to construction and to impose floor area and height ceilings. boundaries. Additionally, municipalities are responsible for inspecting construction projects in their districts and issuing permits if they are up to code.

Laws like the 2018 amnesty fueled the construction boom, giving developers across the country hope the government would support the sector, experts say.

Turkey’s economic growth since the late 2000s has relied heavily on construction, said Bengi Akbulut, associate professor of geography, planning and environment at Concordia University in Montreal.

This is reflected in the growth rate of the construction sector between 2002 and 2014, which exceeded the growth rate of GDP, and even doubled it at times, added Akbulut, who has written extensively on economics and the Turkish government.

Massive development projects, wide highways, bridges and airports have been the centerpieces of the AK Party, announced at rallies and covered by pro-government media.

Construction workers stand on top of a building under construction during their weekend shifts in Ankara, Turkey, April 22, 2018. Altan Gocher/NurPhoto via Getty Images File

Construction peaked after the introduction of another highly controversial law in 2012, which dealt with the transformation of areas at risk of natural disasters. While the government promised to use the legislation to rebuild unsafe buildings, the new regulations gave the government expanded powers to designate entire neighborhoods as at risk and forcibly seize property through eminent domain.

Renewing old and unsafe housing stock has been one of the most well-known commitments of AK parties over the years. But, despite the expanded powers granted by the 2012 law, critics like Gencay Serter of the House of Urban Planners say authorities have not focused on rebuilding older structures to make them earthquake-proof and have instead given the priority for new construction.

Additionally, allegations of widespread corruption that compromise building safety have long hampered the construction industry in Turkey.

According to Howard Eissenstat, associate professor of Middle Eastern history at St. Lawrence University in New York, building regulations, enforced at the local level, were often not followed due to warm relations between construction companies and the government.

Another factor that contributed to a lack of proper supervision was a building inspection system introduced in 2011 and in effect until 2019, according to the Union of Turkish Chambers of Engineers and Architects. Under this system, contractors could choose the inspection company of their choice and pay the inspectors themselves.

This has led to some illegality in the system, said Mustafa Erdik, a professor at Istanbul Bogazici University’s earthquake engineering department.

The law was revised in 2019 so that the Ministry of Environment, Town Planning and Climate Change began assigning inspectors to contractors. Announcing the review, the ministry wrote that the most important objective was to eliminate the gaps in inspections caused by the illegal business links established between construction contractors and inspection companies, which all players agreed. that was the biggest problem with the system.

Zoning changes made by central or local government authorities have also been a problem.

Areas that were unsafe for construction, such as riverbeds and other unstable areas, underwent zoning changes and were opened up for construction, Serter said.

Over the years, the Chamber of Architects and the Chamber of Urban Planners have sued the government on several occasions opposing the safety of building projects. They won in some cases, delaying projects and angering Erdogan himself.

These rooms, their names are architects, engineers, said Erdogan in 2016. But their purpose is to demolish, not to build.

Two outspoken critics of the government’s building policies, architect Mucella Yapici and urban planner Tayfun Kahraman, have been jailed since April for their involvement in the Gezi Park protests, which were sparked by the government’s plan to build a shopping mall in what is now a park. in Istanbul.

Yapici, a staunch supporter of tough earthquake standards, asked her lawyers on Saturday to send a tweet from her account.

After the search and rescue is complete, prosecutors and experts must come to each wreck, Yapici writing. Samples of concrete/iron, etc. must be taken as evidence of the wreckage!

CORRECTION (March 4, 2023, 5:37 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this story misrepresented the number of buildings a parliamentary report found vulnerable to earthquakes. There were 8 million built before 2000, not in 2000.