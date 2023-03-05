Donald Trump speaks to CPAC, says indictment won’t derail 2024 presidential campaign





Former US President Donald Trump has said he will continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.

Key Takeaways: Donald Trump says he’s engaged in a ‘final battle’ when he returns to the White House Overwhelming majority of CPAC attendees surveyed support Trump more than others His main challenger, Ron DeSantis, skipped the conservative conference this year

“Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” Trump told reporters before a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Mr. Trump is being investigated by prosecutors over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.

He delivered the conference headline speech Saturday night local time, telling a cheering crowd of supporters that he was engaged in his “final battle” as he attempted to return to the White House.

“We’re going to finish what we started,” he said.

“We will complete the mission. We will fight this battle to ultimate victory.”

While CPAC was once a go-to stop for Republican presidential candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seen as one of Trump’s top potential challengers, and other likely top contenders skipped the rally from this year amid scandal and as the group increasingly aligns itself with Mr. Trump.

Trump releases ‘Justice for All’ song with Jan. 6 defendants

Meanwhile, Mr Trump also released a song featuring a group of defendants accused of participating in the January 6 US Capitol riot that combines the stars and stripes with the former president reciting the oath of allegiance.

Dubbed Justice for All, the recording featuring singers identified as the J6 Prison Choir has been released on streaming platforms, such as Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

The song ends with the inmates chanting “USA!”

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Donald Trump features in the song, with the January 6 defendants recording their role on a jail cell phone.

Forbes, which first reported the project, said Mr Trump’s part of the business was recorded recently at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, while the prisoners were recording their part on a jail phone.

“We don’t have, at least I don’t have, an exact list of each of the 20 people who make up the prison choir,” said James A Sample, a law professor at Hofstra University.

“But the fact that they are in jail indicates that they have been convicted, or if they are being held without bail, in rare cases, that they face some of the most serious charges related to January 6. “

Proceeds from the sale of the song are to be donated to the families of those detained, Forbes reported, citing a source with knowledge of the project.

A Trump-centric event

The former president’s enduring popularity with this segment of voters was evident throughout the conference this week.

Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, complete with MAGAhats and sequin jackets.

Potential and declared candidates not named Trump received only lukewarm applause.

Supporters turned out to watch Donald Trump speak at the Gaylord National Convention Center in Maryland. (Reuters: Evelyn Hockstein)

And the annual CPAC poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Mr Trump to be the top choice to be the party’s nominee, with 62% support, followed by Mr DeSantis at 20% and the running man. business Perry Johnson, who announced his long-term offer. at the conference, with 5 percent.

Almost all 95% of respondents said they approved of Mr. Trump’s performance as president.

“It’s an audience that supports President Trump,” said Representative Elise Stefanik, the third House Republican, who endorsed Mr. Trump days before the official launch of his 2024 campaign.

The only member of the House leadership to attend the conference, Ms. Stefanik said that Mr. Trump continued to be the leader of the party.

“President Trump is in a very strong position and I think he will be the Republican nominee,” she said.

Republican Party of “monsters” and “fools”

As his potential challengers for the White House presented themselves to conservative donors near his Florida home, Mr Trump in his speech repeatedly criticized the Republican establishment for wanting to overtake the former president.

“We had a Republican Party run by freaks, neo-conservatives, globalists, open-border fanatics and jerks,” he said.

“But we’ll never go back to Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush’s party.”

He also took a veiled swipe at Mr. DeSantis, calling out those who have proposed raising the Social Security age or privatizing Medicare positions that Mr. DeSantis has expressed support for in the past but has since backed down. .

“We’re not going to play around with Social Security as Republicans,” DeSantis said recently.

Mr Trump told the crowd: ‘If that’s their original thought, that’s what they always come back to.’

Avoid his name

While many top Republicans avoided the conference, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley both spoke on Friday and took veiled jabs at Mr. Trump .

Ms. Haley has declared her candidacy, but Mr. Pompeo has yet to formalize it.

Their refusal to call him by name underscored the risks faced by challengers seeking to offer an alternative in a party in which Mr Trump remains the dominant force.

“There’s no one in this field that I want as president other than Donald JTrump,” said Waverly Woods, a Republican activist and marketer from Virginia Beach, Va., who said she likes Mr. DeSantis but that Mr. Trump had the first claim on hearts. many at the conference.

This sometimes included Ms. Woods’ partner in local GOP races, Kim Shourds, whose car bears a “TRUMP WON” license plate.

She said she loved Mr. DeSantis, but not enough. She said she wanted the governor to sit down ‘and let my man come in and run this country,’ Ms Shourds said.

Donald Trump attacked the Republican establishment in his speech, citing key figures such as Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush. (AP:Alex Brandon)

But not everyone at CPAC agreed.

E Payne Kilbourn, a retired Navy submarine captain from Neavitt, Maryland, who now writes and advocates for carbon dioxide to be a good thing, said he was “very, very” pleased with Mr. Trump’s presidency, but thought it was now time for the party to pass.

‘I think Donald Trump is just too toxic for most of the country,’ said Mr Kilbourn, 69, an independent who voted for Republicans in the general election and wished Trump would ‘step down and be fair. the guy behind the scenes”.

Strategically, he said he saw Mr. DeSantis as better positioned to eventually win the White House.

“I think he would have a better chance of being elected,” he said.

AP/Reuters

