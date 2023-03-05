The whole nation supports Imran Khan: Qureshi





Says his political will was further strengthened during his 10 days and 10 nights solitary confinement.

ATTOCK – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday after his release from Attock prison while addressing party workers said the whole nation stands with the leadership of PTI Imran Khan to achieve freedom from slavery besides making dignified and respectable foreign policy of Pakistan.

Vice President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi was addressing PTI workers here at Al-Murtaza House Attock. He was also warmly welcomed by a large number of PTI workers and officials including his son Zain Qureshi, PTI District Chairman Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar, former Punjab Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Bgr. (R) Asim Nawaz, Ex-MPA Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan, Sardar Mumtaz Khan Majia, Akbar Khan Tanoli, Malik Ahmed Nawaz, Attock cantonment board member Syed Mehdi Shah, Syed Sakhi Shah.

On this occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his political will was further strengthened during his 10 days 10 nights solitary confinement with the moral support of his leader Imran Khan.

He challenged PML(N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to come back and face the wrath of the public who have been thrown into the worst inflation storm that has come due to their misdeeds. He reiterated the position of PTI leader Imran Khan with a commitment to visit Sindh province and announce the health card scheme for health facilities of Sindh people after he takes office. Shah Mehmood Qureshi swore that Imran Khan had the political wisdom to lead the country out of political and economic imbroglio with an overwhelming majority in the next elections. He said the alliance government imported from PML(N) has brought the country to the brink of collapse besides creating miserable inflation for the people in general.

Earlier, former PTI provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and district chairman, PTI candidate for MPA Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar in their speeches denounced the undemocratic policies of the imposed government, saying that the leaders had plundered the people of the country for their personal gains who were manipulating to delay the elections through political engineering as they were afraid of their defeat in the elections. They had attempted to implicate their leader Imran Khan by registering 70 self-made FIRs, who faced their atrocities for lack of his people. They insisted on the interim set up to hold general elections within 90 days in accordance with Article 224 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the recent order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on its notification suo motu. They also expressed their hope that the Supreme Court of Pakistan would prevail definitively to start the electoral process if the government does not fulfill its constitutional commitments.

