Boris Johnson’s party dismissed as just ‘soggy sandwiches and a slice of birthday cake’ by ally | Political news

The controversy over Boris Johnson’s involvement in partygate and breaking COVID-19 rules has been dubbed ‘soggy sandwiches and a slice of birthday cake’ by an ally of the former prime minister.
Tory MP Paul Bristow told Sky News the fine imposed on Mr Johnson by Scotland Yard about an anti-lockdown rally in Downing Street was “ridiculous”.
He also complemented a report by MPs that evidence strongly suggested breaches of coronavirus guidelines had been “obvious” for the conservative leader at the time.
The cross-party privileges committee, which is due to cross-examine Mr Johnson later this month, said the House of Commons may have been misled at least four times.
However, Mr Bristow has sought to discredit the inquiry, arguing that it ‘relies on evidence’ from a separate report into the events of No 10 by Civil Service investigator Sue Gray, who must join the office of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer as his chief of staff.
Mr Johnson also said it was ‘surreal’ that the committee would propose to rely on evidence ‘gathered and orchestrated’ by Ms Gray.
The committee defended its investigation by insisting that it “is not based on the Sue Gray report”, which last year detailed lockdown breaking and booze parties in Downing Street under Mr Johnson and played a part in his downfall.
Pressing his attack, however, Mr Bristow said: “It’s just ridiculous. If it wasn’t so bad it would be laughable.
“Relying on evidence from a report compiled by the opposition chief of staff. It makes the whole process completely ridiculous.”
Highlighting Mr Johnson’s victory in the 2019 election where he secured an 80-seat majority, Mr Bristow said: ‘We ended up getting rid of him based on some pictures from a birthday party, which, to be honest, doesn’t sound like a very exciting birthday party.
“It goes against natural justice for this to be based on a report produced by the Leader of the Opposition’s Chief of Staff.
“The idea that we got rid of him because of a few soggy Sainsbury’s sandwiches is a complete joke.”
When Mr Johnson received one of 126 penalty notices issued by the Metropolitan Police for lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall, Mr Bristow said: ‘The fine Boris Johnson received was for soggy sandwiches and a slice of birthday cake. If anyone was watching who would objectively think it was ridiculous.”
Meanwhile, Labor defended Ms Gray’s ‘integrity’ after her recruitment by the opposition sparked an outcry from Tory MPs.
Party leader Anneliese Dodds told Sky News: ‘Sue Gray is a person of great integrity. Someone who has served in public office under ministers from multiple parties, in fact someone who always served with that integrity.”
“I am really delighted to have her join the Labor team as we prepare for government should the British public support us in the next general election.”
Ms. Gray also received the backing of former Conservative Cabinet minister Francis Maude, who said he never had “the slightest reason to question his integrity or political impartiality”.
But former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith told Times Radio: ‘There must be a much clearer sense to civil servants that once you get into politics it’s a whole different game.
