Jokowi asks Minister of BUMN and Governor of DKI Jakarta to move settlements around Pertamina Plumpang depot





JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has disclosed that settlements around the Pertamina Plumpang depot, North Jakarta, are in a dangerous area. He said this while observing the post for fire victims at RPTRA Rasela Rawabadak Selatan, Koja, on Sunday (5/3/2023). This area should be an area of ​​​​water, whether it is made by a river, or it must protect it from the vital objects that we have. Because the goods in it are very dangerous near the community, especially in residential areas,” Jokowi said as quoted by suara.com (BantenNews.co.id network), Sunday (5/3/2023 ). For this reason, Jokowi then ordered SOE Minister Erick Thohir and DKI Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono to immediately move the residences of the fire victims to Pertamina Plumpang Depot, North Jakarta. There can be two possibilities for this relocation, namely moving the residents to the reclamation or the location of the Pertamina depot being moved. “I have ordered the Minister of BUMN and the Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to the Plumpang incident, especially since it is a dangerous area. It can no longer be inhabited, but there has to be a solution. It could be that Plumpang has been moved to reclamation or its people have been moved to relocation,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also conveyed his condolences to the victims. According to him, the relocation of the victims must be decided as soon as possible by the Minister of BUMN, Pertamina, and the provincial government DKI Jakarta. “It will be decided in a day or two by Pertamina, the governor of DKI so that the solution becomes clear,” he said. After inspecting the locations of the fire stations, President Jokowi handed out basic food parcels and T-shirts to locals waiting for him along Jalan Laut Laut. The Pertamina Plumpang depot in North Jakarta caught fire on Friday (3/3/2023) overnight. According to data from the Regional Disaster Management Agency DKI Jakarta (BPBD), 17 people died in the incident. In addition, there were 49 people seriously injured and 2 people slightly injured. Bhayangkara TK I Raden Said Sukanto Hospital (Polri Hospital) Kramat Jati received 15 body bags from fire victims from Pertamina Plumpang Depot, Koja, North Jakarta, till Saturday (4/3/2023). (Red)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bantennews.co.id/jokowi-minta-menteri-bumn-dan-gubernur-dki-jakarta-relokasi-permukiman-di-sekitar-depo-pertamina-plumpang/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos