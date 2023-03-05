At CPAC forum, Trump plans to return to the White House | Donald Trump News





Reminders of former US President Donald Trump’s dominating influence over the Republican Party were everywhere at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend near Washington, DC.

There were booths selling Trump hats and shirts, attendees sporting Make America Great Again stickers, and even a fake Oval Office where attendees could be photographed next to Trump’s photo.

The three-day conference illustrated the iron grip he holds on his party’s right-wing base and how difficult it could be for a challenger to deny Trump the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

At the same time, the question remains open whether Trump’s appeal still extends beyond his diehard loyalists. Public opinion polls show many Republicans are looking for an alternative, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, believing they might offer a better chance of winning the White House.

Trump was the closing speaker for the event on Saturday. We will finish what we started, he said. Were going to complete the mission. The packed ballroom crowd chanted, Four more years!.

As Trump and his supporters spoke to CPAC, DeSantis, who has yet to declare a presidential run, was busy raising his national profile and connecting with potential big-dollar campaign donors.

He has spoken at Republican fundraisers in Houston and Dallas and is expected to deliver a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Sunday.

DeSantis also attended a rally of Republican donors in Florida organized by the anti-tax group Club for Growth, to which Trump was not invited.

Although he’s spoken at past events, DeSantis skipped CPAC this time around. Yet his influence was felt.

Several speakers spoke of pushing back on plans for awakening, diversity and equity in education and transgender student athletes, key themes for DeSantis that have taken root among conservatives nationwide.

The event, however, was heavily Trump-oriented. The list of speakers was filled with Trump supporters such as U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, longtime allies including his former campaign adviser Steve Bannon, and members of the Trump family, who often received higher standing ovations. stronger than the officials who spoke.

Kari Lake, who lost his bid to become governor of Arizona last year and is a strong supporter of Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud, has been given a privileged speech, just like Jair Bolsonaro, the former far-right president. from Brazil.

Both complained that their elections had been stolen and both were greeted with applause from the attendees.

In contrast, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, also a candidate for the Republican nomination, received a polite, albeit lukewarm, response from the crowd, as did former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another potential presidential candidate. Haley was met with Trump chants in the hallway outside the ballroom where she gave her speech.

Haley and Pompeo raised the loudest cheers as they detailed the Trump administration’s accomplishments.

In his remarks, Bannon argued that Trump should be the Republican nominee, saying DeSantis and other potential challengers lacked experience. We don’t have time for on-the-job training, he says.

Trump and DeSantiare are due to travel in the coming days to Iowa, which is hosting the first Republican nominating contest next year.

CPAC was once a premier gathering of Republican parties in Washington, D.C., but lately has become dominated by Trump and his supporters to the extent that it has been ignored this year by most Republican members of Congress and Republican governors. nations. Many speakers addressed a half-empty ballroom, and overall attendance seemed significantly lower than in years past.

Marleen Beck, 71, of Howard County, Maryland, said she would support Trump after voting for him twice. Ron DeSantis is a good governor for Florida, but I don’t think he’s the person to lead the country, she said.

Beck said she was present for Trump’s speech in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and argued he deserved no blame for the incident. Several attendees wore shirts commemorating Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was killed by police inside the Capitol building.

Lisa Friedman, 54, of Colchester, Vermont, was selling Trump T-shirts in the showroom and herself wore one that read: Ultra MAGA.

She said DeSantis should stay out of the race. I think he should wait until next time, she said.

But Riley Kass, 24, of Cassopolis, Michigan, said he voted for Trump in 2020 but had an open mind about the next primary. I think the competition is good, Kass said, adding that he wanted DeSantis to attend the conference.

Hogan Gidley, a former White House spokesman for Trump, said the show of support for Trump by grassroots Republicans at the event demonstrated why he will be a formidable candidate.

These are the people who are responsible for stalling and fighting for you to win elections, especially in early primary states, Gidley said.

