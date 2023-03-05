After winter of discontent in China, Xi Jinping aims for growth and power

Xi Jinping is once again on the political march. After a turbulent year that ended with faltering growth, widespread protests and a wave of deaths after China abruptly abandoned Covid controls, China’s top leader is set to get even more power during the annual gathering of the national legislature which opened on Sunday.

At the start of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese government presented a post-Covid program centered on reviving the economy with a 5% growth target, increasing military, educational and social spending, and increasing of Mr. Xi’s already formidable influence.

THE nearly 3,000 carefully selected delegates in the legislature, who are meeting for nine days in Beijing, are set to appoint a new cohort of government leaders crowded with Mr. Xi loyalists by the end of the congress. They are also expected to approve a bureaucratic reorganization this will further focus policy-making under Mr. Xi and the party.

Xi is back and he wasted no time in arrogating more power to himself, says Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, who studies Chinese politics. Mr. Xi and other leaders had calculated that they could withdraw Covid controls and endure a wave of what could have been a million or more deaths across China without triggering a long and serious political crisis, said Mr Lam.