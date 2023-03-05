Politics
PM Modi to travel to northeastern states on March 7-8 to attend swearing-in ceremonies | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the three northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremonies for key ministers and other leaders on March 7-8.
The results of the electoral assemblies held in these three states were announced on March 2.
Prime Minister Modi is due to attend swearing-in ceremonies in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7 and in Tripura the following day.
Also read: PDP leader Parra can be sworn in as a DDC member if there are no legal restrictions: J&K HC
In the 60-seat assembly polls on February 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 32 of 55 seats in Tripura, leaving one seat to its ally the Indigenous Peoples of Tripura Front (IPFT).
On March 8, Manik Saha is ready to be sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Tripura.
In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its ally the BJP won 37 seats out of 60. The NDPP contested 40 seats and won 25, while the BJP won 12 of the 20 contested seats February 27. Neiphu Rio, who is the state’s longest-serving chief minister, is set to retain his post for a fifth consecutive term.
In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday submitted a letter of support signed by 32 lawmakers and called for the formation of the next government. Those backing the coalition are 26 MPs from the NPP, two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two independent lawmakers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-visit-northeast-states-on-march-7-8-to-attend-oath-ceremonies-101677994411819.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to travel to northeastern states on March 7-8 to attend swearing-in ceremonies | Latest India News
- Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal stuns again with brutal KO win at UFC 285, Road House movie, video, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
- Cricket knee injury sours Australian Mooney’s WPL debut
- Oregon State University Athletics
- London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) has announced that it will increase its dividend to 0.753
- Police get help from social media sites to prosecute people for abortion
- After winter of discontent in China, Xi Jinping aims for growth and power
- At CPAC forum, Trump plans to return to the White House | Donald Trump News
- Here’s Why The Auroras Are Drifting South Of England This Week
- In Syria, Milley says US troops are still needed to counter IS
- Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington announces early retirement on Twitter
- See why Jim Jordan’s FBI whistleblowers are facing increasing scrutiny