PM Modi to travel to northeastern states on March 7-8 to attend swearing-in ceremonies | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the three northeastern states of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura to attend swearing-in ceremonies for key ministers and other leaders on March 7-8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Twitter picture)

The results of the electoral assemblies held in these three states were announced on March 2.

Prime Minister Modi is due to attend swearing-in ceremonies in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7 and in Tripura the following day.

Also read: PDP leader Parra can be sworn in as a DDC member if there are no legal restrictions: J&K HC

In the 60-seat assembly polls on February 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 32 of 55 seats in Tripura, leaving one seat to its ally the Indigenous Peoples of Tripura Front (IPFT).

On March 8, Manik Saha is ready to be sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Tripura.

In Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its ally the BJP won 37 seats out of 60. The NDPP contested 40 seats and won 25, while the BJP won 12 of the 20 contested seats February 27. Neiphu Rio, who is the state’s longest-serving chief minister, is set to retain his post for a fifth consecutive term.

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday submitted a letter of support signed by 32 lawmakers and called for the formation of the next government. Those backing the coalition are 26 MPs from the NPP, two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) and two independent lawmakers.