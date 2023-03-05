magaverse: With Trump in the spotlight and no sign of DeSantis, Republican annual meeting shows party divide | UNITED STATES





In the MAGAverse, there are men dressed in tailored suits with a drawing of a wall on the US-Mexico border, that’s understood; 11-year-old commentators versed in the latest trends in reactionary thought; mothers for freedom and against gender indoctrination in schools; and a group of five proud Texans with sequined jackets and letters printed on their T-shirts that, arranged in order, read TRUMP, the guy it’s all about.

There are caps, lots of red caps, and one slogan stands out above the rest: Make America Great Again. There are also Republican politicians, activists, cultural warriors, headline-grabbing congressmen like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and powerful senators like Ted Cruz. Also, rising stars on the fringes of the vibrant right-wing media ecosystem, a pillow mogul named Mike Lindell embarking on a crusade against election crime and a guy named Steve Bannon, delighted to be mistaken for an ideologue on the question.

But after years of unstoppable expansion, this MAGAverse, encapsulated these days in a gigantic hotel with a convention center, is shrinking. This is at least the impression left by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), celebrated between Thursday and Saturday of this week, in National Harbor (Maryland), south of the American capital. The event returned after a two-year absence due to pandemic restrictions. On the final Saturday, the highlights will be speeches by Trump, who closes the event, and another defeat-resistant former president, Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, who has been based in Orlando, Florida since the end of the year.

CPAC attendees dressed as former President George Washington and ‘MAGA King’, at the hotel where the convention was held. Al Drago (Bloomberg)

Founded in 1974 with an upbeat inaugural speech by Ronald Reagan, CPAC claims to be the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world. It was also a place for the debate of ideas from different factions of the American right. Trumps burst onto the scene in 2016, however, blew that out of the water, and the event was engulfed by the MAGA movement. Consulted by EL PAS, a dozen guests who have attended CPAC for several years agree that attendance has dropped this year compared to previous editions (held in Dallas and Miami), and that morale is a little low. lower due to the apparent divide within partying.

Some absences were more marked than others. Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives, was not seen in the halls of the convention center, but some of his more right-wing peers did, such as Matt Gaetz or Lauren Boebert, who told him causes historical embarrassment. in January by forcing up to 15 votes until he can be elected leader of the chamber.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who was Trump’s ally until Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol crowd called for his hanging for failing to oppose certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral triumph, also did not attend the conference. As if that weren’t enough, there’s also no trace of the party’s rising stars, like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, or, especially, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose presidential bid seems certain. making him assets. biggest rival for the party nomination.

The DeSantis meteorite that released a 256-page memoir this week that can almost be read as a candidate resume and cover letter took off in 2018 with the backing of former President Donald Trump, but both orbits diverged. separated for a long time. The former protege has become for Trump and his movement a certain DeSanctimonious, an outsider, who is not welcome in this city.

We are here while others raise money from Chinese billionaires, enemies of the United States, Donald Trump Jr. said Friday afternoon, referring to a fundraising event that the governor of Florida was organizing as an alternative at CPAC.

A woman this Thursday at CPAC wears a cap that alludes to the idea of ​​China as another state in the American federation. CHIP SOMODEVILLA (Getty Images via AFP)

Perhaps because it was ground DeSantis gave up for lost, the former president’s supporters took it by landslide in the halls of CPAC. Supporters like Bannon, who was his White House adviser. Trump will win the primaries, and he will also win against the Democratic Party nominee, the right-wing populist said Thursday in a chat with the newspaper that quickly turned into a small gathering, surrounded by dozens of fans of his podcast, War Room. , which he broadcasts from CPAC.

In his spiel, Bannon developed theories that have been repeatedly dismissed in court that the 2020 presidential election was a robbery. Biden is an illegitimate regime not a duly elected president. And let me tell you who knows this: the Chinese Communist Party, the KGB in Moscow and the Ayatollah in Iran, that’s why they treat him with disrespect, Bannon said. They understand that he stole this election, and they understand that the American people understand that, he added. He went on to say that the United States urgently needed to fix its electoral system, saying it was destroying the country.

A few floors below, in the exhibitor area, other activities await you. There, you can take your picture in a Trumps Oval Office setting or play guessing which figure of the American left said which sentence taken out of context. We need to pass the bill so you know what’s in it. Nancy Pelosi? Correct!

The conference program is made up of short speeches, between 10 and 25 minutes (except the one that closes the event: a one-hour speech by Trump). These interventions are reminiscent of a TED talk or take the form of conversations between two, three or four people, with titles such as Biden, crime family, True Stories of January 6, the persecuted take the floor or No Chinese balloons over Tennessee.

Were going to say no to open borders, to chaos, to defunding the police, to attacks on US energy independence, to submission to climate alarmists, to reckless spending, to turning our schools into centers from far-left indoctrination, to lockdowns, to anarchy, to far-left madness censoring views, TV star Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Trump adviser, proclaimed during her speech. Did I miss something? she asked her audience, who bought tickets starting at $295 ($50 for students) to hear her speak. She didn’t even come close to filling the huge auditorium.

Steve Bannon, former adviser to former President Donald Trump and head of the media, poses for selfies with supporters.CHIP SOMODEVILLA (Getty Images via AFP)

Admittedly, Guilfoyles’ list of topics that would be covered at the event was pretty comprehensive. Other speakers touched on topics such as woke culture, a term conservatives use when referring to social justice issues, and how they believe mainstream media is a threat to democracy. Much has also been said about the origin of the coronavirus, a melon that the FBI reopened this week dusting off the Wuhan lab theory. The party’s most cited enemies were, besides Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The event began Thursday with a speech by seven-year CPAC chairman Mat Schlapp, who was recently accused of sexual abuse by a campaign agent for Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschell Walker. This scandal, as the American media have pointed out these days, also contributed to the lesser success of the events.

The list of speakers included Brexiter Nigel Farage and JD Vance, senator from Ohio and author of bestseller A Hillbilly Elegy, as well as two Republican candidates for the White House, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, who during his speech s is inspired by his personal history as an anti-revival billionaire to try to sound like a compelling option for 2024. National unity, he argued, will only come by embracing extremism and radicalism, which he says were the foundation of the ideals that launched this nation 250 years ago: merit, freedom of speech, open debate and self-reliance above aristocracy.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, showed she wasn’t afraid to set foot in enemy territory and reminded attendees that Republicans had lost the popular vote in the last seven elections. eight presidential elections. If you’re tired of losing, trust a new generation of leaders, she said. Haley, who received some teasing, reiterated her proposal to require mental capacity tests for politicians over 75.

The king of the MAGAverse, who is expected by his supporters this Saturday at the National Harbor Convention Center, is already 76 years old.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English language news coverage from EL PAS USA Edition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.elpais.com/usa/2023-03-04/with-trump-starring-and-no-sign-of-desantis-republican-annual-meeting-shows-party-fracturing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos