Boris Johnson fights to save his career





Boris Johnson is one of those who believe, like a disciple of Machiavelli, that hypocrisy is the fundamental quality of a leader. And what’s more, we are all guilty on one level, and innocent on another. Pure political relativism. But the formula that got him to Downing Street, got him through a flawed Brexit and gave him an absolute majority in 2019 no longer works so well for him. A devastating 22-page report by the parliamentary committee investigating his possible lies in party portal (illegal parties during confinement) put him on the ropes, and the former Prime Minister is now fighting to salvage what he can from his political career. True to form (lies should be repeated until they appear true), he assures that there is no definitive evidence in the report that he deliberately misled the House of Commons when ‘he said he knew nothing of the parties organized during confinement in his office (to say goodbye to colleagues), in his apartment (for his birthdays and those of his wife) and in the garden at number 10 (for which his wife once sent an official to the corner grocery store with a bring-it-all suitcase loaded with drinks). His explanations were very varied, ranging from ignorance to the fact that these were business meetings. The former prime minister called on trade unionists and eurosceptics to vote against Sunak’s Brexit deal But a series of emails revealed in the report, including testimonials, suggest Johnson was well aware of the illegality of the parties, knew what was going on and even jokingly commented that they were the most anti-social gatherings. of the whole world. (at that time, it was not allowed for more than two people to gather, and you had to keep a distance of at least two meters, on pain of a fine). If the committee (which is made up of four Tories and three Labour) decides that Johnson lied or twisted the truth in the Commons, it can punish him with a fortnight’s MP suspension, which in turn would open the doors at one per-election to his seat for the London Borough of Uxbridge, which he could lose given his precarious majority. It would be a complete humiliation, a punishment of the gods (and voters) for their hypocrisy. The former prime minister cries not only because of the sword of Damocles hanging over his head, but because of the way the current leader Tory , Rishi Sunak, dismantles his legacy, particularly on the question of Brexit. The hostility to Brussels which Johnson had always proposed as a method of negotiation was replaced by conciliation and the search for compromise, the agreements on Northern Ireland were modified, and the bill to break them unilaterally, its creation , was sent to the shredder . Witnesses say Johnson bragged about hosting the nation’s least socially distant parties In a visceral attack on Sunak, Johnson called on Eurosceptics and Northern Irish trade unionists to reject the pact, while denouncing Downing Street’s economic policy as misguided, strongly recommending a tax cut in the budget within weeks. . But his hopes of being prime minister again are fading a little more with each passing day. Labor leader Keir Starmer has named Sue Gray, the official who investigated the Party door. Johnson and his supporters (such as former ministers Nadine Dorries and William Rees-Mogg) denounce him as a hypocrite, the ultimate proof that it was all a plot by the left and the establishment to get him out. path. But it is Boris himself who thinks that hypocrisy is the fundamental quality of a leader…

