How the United States can turn China from an enemy into a friendly competitor | JONAH GOLDBERG

The House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party held its first hearing this week.

In joint interviews and statements, Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., have made it clear that they are committed to making this committee a bipartisan project. Going forward, they will have their work cut out for them.

While it is true that there is a remarkable spirit of bipartisanship among politicians and policy pundits that we are entering – and should be – in a new era of confrontation with China, this consensus is actually more superficial once you look under the press release headings. While almost every actor says we need to take the Chinese threat seriously, what they mean by “the Chinese threat” varies wildly.

This is because the “China threat” serves as a kind of multipurpose justification for various pre-existing ideological agendas and commitments. Left and right, China’s economic “threat” provides an excuse to peddle decades-old ideas. For Democrats who champion green tech, China’s “independence” is an excuse for massive national subsidies. For Republicans eager to make the GOP a “workers’ party,” Chinese competition is a great talking point for “onshoring,” “buy American” protectionism, and industrial policy.

Defense hawks see China’s rise — coupled with its vision of Taiwan — as justification for the higher defense spending that most would favor anyway. In other corners of the right, now that Islamism is no longer seen as the “civilizational” enemy it once was, some nationalists are eager to make China our defining enemy.

There are good – and bad – arguments tied to all of this, which is precisely why Gallagher’s committee, and policymakers in general, need to untangle the Chinese knot.

For example, it is a good sign that the title of the committee targets the Chinese Communist Party and not China itself. When it comes to politics, we should distinguish between the authoritarian regime that rules China and the Chinese people.

Likewise, we should not casually confuse China’s economic challenge with its military-strategic threat. The two are real, but they are very different things and don’t necessarily go together.

In general, the economic threat from China is exaggerated. Things like China’s intellectual property theft are real problems, but many of the US domestic illnesses attributed to Chinese growth have more to do with the challenges of automation and poor economic policy. The yuan will not replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency because the Chinese regime will never give up its exchange controls. China’s aging population is a ticking time bomb for a country that may be wealthy overall but is much poorer than America on a per capita basis.

More importantly, economic “competitiveness” has always been an inconsistent concept. A rich China would be good for America and the world – if China had a good government. Trading creates winners and losers, but it creates more winners than losers. If China were to become a constitutional democracy like Japan, it would be in our interests for it to get richer.

In other words, the threat from China comes mainly from the nature of the regime itself. And this threat is growing because President Xi Jinping is turning his back on the economic model that lifted his country out of poverty. He reverted to authoritarian measures and suppressed private enterprise to reassert state control over the economy with the aim of becoming a “modern socialist power”.

His crackdown on “Big Tech”, free speech and independent journalism is a classic attempt by a dictator to silence any competing source of authority. This has come at the expense of economic growth, especially during Xi’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authoritarianism also hurts innovation. It turns out that police states aren’t as conducive to creating cutting-edge technologies — like vaccines or artificial intelligence — as free societies.

One can get sidetracked by the chicken-and-egg question: which came first, increased authoritarianism or economic stagnation? The truth is, it’s probably both. Its designs on Taiwan serve its nationalist ends but also distract from its national failures.

“Xi Jinping has nurtured an ugly form of Chinese nationalism,” The Economist noted last year, in which Japanese, South Koreans and Westerners are demonized, as are “secondary demons” (Chinese people who “collaborate ” with strangers). These posts, a staple of state media and the education system, give Xi political cover to blame domestic problems on foreign interference.

This indicates what the real danger might be. I am all for a hard line on China, but that line should allow China to become a friendly economic competitor, not an implacable strategic enemy.

Jonah Goldberg is editor of The Dispatch and host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.