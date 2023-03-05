Islamabad police arrive at former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home in Zaman Park Lahore to arrest him in Toshakhana case: report





Islamabad police arrived at the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park in Lahore to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, Pak media reports.

Geo News reported that an Islamabad police official said they were in Lahore because Imran Khan failed to appear in court in the Toshakhana case.

The official added that they arrived at Zaman Park under the direction of a Superintendent of Police (SP).

“We are being assisted by the Lahore Police,” the police official was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Local media reported that PTI workers gathered at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence after police arrived. Islamabad Police tweeted that they had reached the former Prime Minister’s residence in Pak to arrest him as per court orders.

The Urdu tweet, translated into English, reads: “As per court orders, a team from Islamabad Police has arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. All operations are being completed with cooperation of the Lahore Police. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court decisions”.

According to Geo News, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal previously issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for PTI leader Imran Khan on February 28. Geo News added citing sources that Islamabad police are in Lahore to arrest the PTI leader.

Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements have been met, Geo News added.

Reacting to reports of police action, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry warned of a worsening of the situation in the country if the government acts against the former prime minister as mentioned Geo News in its report.

“Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously aggravate the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistani government not to push Pakistan into another crisis and to act sensibly,” Fawad said. by GeoNews.

