Manish Sisodia arrest | 9 Opposition leaders write to PM Modi over misuse of central agencies





Aam Aadmi party leaders and supporters protest against the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in New Delhi on March 4. | Photo credit: ANI

On March 5, nine opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the gross misuse of central agencies against opposition members, following the arrest of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in the excise policy case. The arrest was a witch hunt, suggesting we have moved from a democracy to an autocracy, the letter says. Nine opposition leaders including Arvind Kejriwal have written to Prime Minister Modi over the arrest of former Delhi MP CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. They said the action appears to suggest “we have moved from a democracy to an autocracy”. pic.twitter.com/ohXn3rNuxI — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023 Signatories to the letter include Chief Ministers K. Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, as well as National Conferences Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress party leader Sharad Pawar, Senas Uddav Thackeray, party leader Samajwadi Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav. Congress did not sign the letter. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement in a money laundering case related to the national herald log . The letter, addressed to the Prime Minister, read: … After a long witch hunt, Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged impropriety without any evidence against him, adding that The accusations were downright baseless and looked like a political conspiracy. On the evening of February 26, the CBI arrested Mr Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped liquor policy for 2021-2022. Mr. Sisodia was remanded in custody until March 4, which was later extended for two days after the CBI claimed that Mr. Sisodia was not cooperating. Opposition leaders wrote that Mr Sisodias’ arrest only reaffirms what the world only suspected that India’s democratic values ​​had weakened and declined under an authoritarian BJP regime. they alleged. The leaders drew attention to the disproportionate number of arrests by central agencies of opposition leaders. Since 2014, there has been a marked increase in the number of raids, complaints lodged and arrests of opposition leaders. Be it Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party), Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), central agencies have often raised suspicions that they worked as extended wings of the ruling dispensation at the Center. In many such cases, the timing of cases being filed or arrests being made coincided with elections, making it clear that they were politically motivated, opposition leaders said in the letter. Read also | AAP and BJP are now fighting over schoolchildren’s I love Sisodia messages Of the total number of key politicians arrested, raided or interrogated by investigative agencies under your administration since 2014, the maximum belongs to the opposition. Interestingly, investigative agencies are lagging in cases against opposition politicians who join the BJP, the leaders wrote. They took the example of the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who came under scrutiny by the CBI and ED in 2014 and 2015 for the Saradha chit fund scam. However, the matter did not progress after he (Mr. Sarma) joined the BJP. Similarly, former TMC (Trinamool Congress) leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy were under the ED and CBI scanner in the Narada sting operation case, but the cases did not progress after joining the BJP before the Assembly election in the State (West Bengal), the letter alleged. During the eight years of BJP-led NDA governance, 118 of at least 124 prominent leaders who were investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation were from opposition parties, according to a Indian Express report. Opposition leaders question the timing and motives behind the arrests, adding that central agencies have their priorities misplaced, in a veiled reference to inaction around the Hindenburg report which alleged stock manipulation and fraud accountant by the Adani group. Why haven’t central agencies been called upon to investigate corporate financial irregularities despite the public money at stake?

