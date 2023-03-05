Former President Donald Trump says in final battle to return to White House





Former President Donald Trump ran Saturday as the only Republican candidate able to build on his White House heritage, but avoided direct criticism of potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump, delivering the headlining speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, told a cheering crowd that he was engaged in his final battle as he tried to return to the White House.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

We will finish what we started, he said. Were going to complete the mission. Were going to fight this battle until the ultimate victory.

Although DeSantis, seen as Trump’s biggest potential rival, is frequently the subject of name-calling and other attacks in Trump’s social media posts and in interviews, he was not mentioned directly in Trump’s speech to conservative activists, who earlier in the day cheered when an old video clip of the Florida governor was shown in a montage.

While CPAC was once a must-stop for candidates considering Republican presidential elections, DeSantis and other likely top contenders skipped this year’s rally amid scandal and as the group increasingly aligns itself with Trump. .

The enduring popularity of past presidents with this segment of voters was on display throughout the conference this week. Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, complete with MAGA hats and sequin jackets.

Members of his family and his presidential administration swarmed the halls like celebrities and dominated the list of speakers. The handful of other potential and declared candidates not named Trump who spoke received only lukewarm applause.

And the annual CPAC poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Trump the top pick to be the party’s nominee, with 62% support, followed by DeSantis at 20% and businessman Perry Johnson. , which announced its long bid at the conference, with 5 percent.

Almost all 95% of respondents said they approved of Trump’s performance as president.

Prior to his speech, Trump told reporters he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted. He is being investigated by prosecutors over his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results and by the US Department of Justice, as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.

He condemned all the probes as politically motivated and vowed that criminal charges would not deter him.

Oh, absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving, he told reporters, adding that it would probably improve my numbers, but it’s a very bad thing for America. It is very bad for the country.

It’s an audience that supports President Trump, said Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., the No. 3 Republican in the House, who endorsed Trump days before the official launch of his 2024 campaign.

The only member of the House leadership to attend the conference, Stefanik told The Associated Press that Trump continues to be the leader of the party.

President Trump is in a very strong position and I think he will be the Republican nominee, she said.

Although Trump has not swung broadsides at his potential White House challengers, many of whom were presenting themselves to conservative donors near his Florida home this week, he has repeatedly criticized the old guard of the Republican Party, which is can’t wait to get past it. .

We had a Republican Party run by freaks, neo-conservatives, globalists, open-border fanatics, and jerks. But we will never go back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush, he said.

He took only a veiled swipe at DeSantis, calling out those who have proposed raising the Social Security age or privatizing Medicare positions that DeSantis has expressed support for in the past but has since backed down. Were not going to gamble with Social Security as Republicans, DeSantis said recently.

Trump told the crowd, if that’s their original thought, that’s what they always come back to.

Trump followed up his speech with tenure-related grievances and outlined his agenda for a second, including restrictions on gender-affirming care and transgender athletes, which drew some of the loudest applause in the room and were a recurring theme in speeches at the four-day conference.

While many top Republicans avoided the conference, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential nominee, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who declared her candidacy last month, all two spoke on Friday and made veiled criticisms of Trump.

Their refusal to call him by name underscored the risks faced by challengers seeking to offer an alternative in a party in which Trump remains the dominant force.

There’s no one in this field I want as president other than Donald J. Trump, said Waverly Woods, a Republican activist and marketer from Virginia Beach, Va., who said she loves DeSantis but Trump had the first claim on the hearts of many. at the conference.

That includes Woods’ sometimes partner in local GOP races, Kim Shourds, whose car bears a TRUMP WON license plate.

DeSantis? She likes him, she says, but not enough. She wants the governor to sit down and let my man come in and run this country, Shourds said.

But not everyone at CPAC agreed.

E. Payne Kilbourn, a retired Navy submarine captain from Neavitt, Maryland, who now writes and advocates for carbon dioxide, said he was very, very happy with Trump’s presidency, but thinks now that it’s time for the party to move on.

I think Donald Trump is just too toxic for most of the country, said Kilbourn, 69, an independent who votes for Republicans in the general election and wants Trump to step aside and just be the guy behind the scenes.

Strategically, he sees DeSantis as better positioned to eventually win the White House.

I think he would have a better chance of being elected, he said.

Learn more:

Trump travels to New Hampshire, South Carolina to launch his campaign

Biden set to restart Trump-era asylum checks in Mexico and US border

Trump prepares for upcoming election campaigns after slow start

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/03/05/Former-President-Donald-Trump-in-final-battle-to-return-to-White-House- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos