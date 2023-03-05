President Joko Widodo distributes food at the refugee post of Pertamina Plumpang TBBM fire victims





HELLO JAKARTA – On Sunday (5/3) morning, President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited the refugee camp for the victims of the Pertamina Plumpang Fuel Oil Terminal (TBBM) fire, in the Integrated Public Space suitable for children of Rasela (RPTRA), Rawa Badak Selatan Village, Koja District, North Jakarta Administrative City. President Joko Widodo arrived at the scene around 09:50 WIB accompanied by Ms Iriana to see firsthand the condition of the victims who were currently seeking refuge in emergency tents. Followed by a dialogue and distribution of food to the refugees in the tents. In his statement after the inspection, President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences to the victims. The President hopes that the victims will show patience and firmness in the face of this disaster. “I want to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident,” the president said. Read also: KEMBUMN and Pertamina don’t just care, they have to be responsible The head of the BNPB, Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto, separately said in his statement that so far 17 people have died as a result of this incident. In addition, 49 people were seriously injured, 2 people were slightly injured, 18 people are unknown and another 1,085 people are still seeking refuge in several refugee camps. “This shelter has 1,085 registered refugee souls, they are distributed in all the refugee camps. Indeed, the places cannot be centralized in one. So some are at the PMI office, some are at the As-Sholihin mosque , some are in sub-district office, some are in Rawa Badak Selatan, it is in Golkar Walang Building, it is in Ministry of Transmigration and Energy offices, it is in Al Mosque Muhajirin is in Pulomas, and of course there are also tents built there,” Suharyanto said. Also accompanying the President and Ms. Iriana in this review, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendi, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, BNPB Chief Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, DKI Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono and Pertamina Managing Director Nicke Widyawati.***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakarta.hallo.id/kabar/2307855803/presiden-joko-widodo-bagikan-makanan-di-posko-pengungsi-korban-kebakaran-tbbm-pertamina-plumpang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos