Turkey-UAE CEPA will see bilateral trade volume increase to $25 billion in 5 years

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the agreement will take economic and trade relations to a new level. phase and will allow the volume of trade between the countries to increase to 25 billion dollars in five years.

“We will build an economic bridge that rests on solid foundations and stretches from Europe to North Africa, from Russia to the Gulf region,” Erdogan said during the signing ceremony via video link. .

“The progress that Turkey-UAE relations, based on solid foundations, have made in all fields is a source of pride for us. This year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. The Comprehensive Agreement of economic partnership, which has just been signed, is of historic importance by this characteristic as by all the modalities. With the signing of this agreement, our economic and commercial cooperation has entered a new phase”, he added .

The two sides are warming up after years of strained relations, particularly after the conflict in Libya, where the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have backed opposing sides.

