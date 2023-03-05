Boris Johnson’s allies furious after Keir Starmer hired Sue Gray – 23 favorite answers | Pro IQRA News

Politics
John Plunket. Updated March 3, 2023
Allies of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were furious today after Labor leader Keir Starmer appointed Sue Grey, who led the party’s initial inquiry.
Gray, a well-respected, longtime public servant, will be Starmer’s new chief of staff, and the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg suggest this undermines the entire investigation of Partygate AKA Johnson (and everyone else) breaking the law.
For the impartial civil service, Gray’s report now looks like a left-wing thread against the Tory prime minister. https://t.co/fvdN2JxXm0
— Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) March 2, 2023
And when we say people like Jacob Rees-Mogg, we mean Nadine Doris.
Sue Gray’s move into the Starmers’ office came as no surprise. When writing the report, I used a QC who tweeted anti-Labour government tweets while Alistair Campbell praised them. His com assistant was briefed on Johnson from day one. Gray’s report was a stitch of PM and CS
– Right Honorable Nadine Dorries MP (@NadineDorries) March 2, 2023
And the Daily Mail, of course.
But the idea that Starmer was behind the whole of Partygate this whole time, perhaps with the help of a Face/Off-style phizog swap with Boris Johnson, totally got the savings she deserved.
These 23 answers say it all.
1.
Bloody Inferno – Keir Starmer is a genius.
He coordinated the Downing Street parties, made sure Johnson and Case were there, made sure the reporters found out and that an investigation was launched and that Johnson would eventually ask Sue Gray to lead it.
All of the opposition pic.twitter.com/XoGARcfqqQ
– Siobhan Benita (Siobhan Benita) March 3, 2023
2.
I can’t believe it was Sue Gray behind all the flavored wine fridges, vomit and lies. Break the swing and drink all the time!
— James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) March 3, 2023
3.
Reminding you from time to time that Sue Gray only investigated Partygate because Simon Case had to drop out because he was accused of throwing a bloody party in his office.
She was named to the inquiry by – these are the right people – Boris Johnson.
— Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 2, 2023
4.
I know Sue Gray will be meticulous and professional in her work…she is professional and brilliant…and is known for her independence” – Nadine Dorris, January 2022. https://t.co/2ej26yE5cj
–Adam Bienkov March 2, 2023
5.
It’s theoretically possible for me to assume that Keir Starmer is an evil genius – political Moriarty – but I somehow doubt it. pic.twitter.com/CEHSi4mnuC
—Robert Beston (@beston) March 2, 2023
6.
What happened was that Keir Starmer wore a Mission: Impossible Style face mask to impersonate Boris Johnson and took photos of the members using the same film studio where they faked the moon landing. pic.twitter.com/qDtbDb5c8Y
–Toby Earle (Tobyon TV) March 3, 2023
7.
Enough with the anger that comes with it about Sue Gray. When I was an editor, I took care of it a lot. I and everyone I have worked with regard her as a woman of perfect integrity. Exactly the kind of person who would make an excellent chief of staff. Starmer made a good application. pic.twitter.com/nT1ByZsfD4
— Ian Dale (@IainDale) March 2, 2023
8.
Johnson tries to explain how Starmer got him to go to a bunch of illegal lockdown parties pic.twitter.com/W10TlzfFG5
— Liam Thorp (@iamThorpECHO) March 3, 2023
9.
The smartest part of this plot was that Keir Starmer convinced Boris Johnson to throw a series of lockdown-breaking parties. pic.twitter.com/tHLzVpfPGw
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) March 2, 2023
ten.
Curiously, I don’t recall the JRM complaining about the right-wing seam when David Frost ceased to be a civil servant advising the government and instead became a Conservative minister in the House of Lords. But maybe it’s different. https://t.co/Ge0rCDr6dW
— John Sobel (@jonsopel) March 2, 2023
11.
Will Sue Gray be hosting a night out?
— Ben Riley Smith (@benrileysmith) March 2, 2023
12.
Conservative kickoff on Sue Gray…
Although they named their classmates, bank owners, secret lovers and even siblings to high positions
Cry for me a river, morons.
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 2, 2023
.
|
