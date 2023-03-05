Islamabad police arrive at the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Lahore to arrest him in the Toshakhana case





Islamabad police arrived at the residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Zaman Park in Lahore on Sunday to arrest him after he failed to appear in court in the Toshakhana (gift deposit) case. . Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has threatened mass protests if Khan is arrested.

A police team from Islamabad arrived in Lahore after receiving relevant orders from the High Court.

According to Geo News, Khan was not present at his home when police arrived. Reports say the former prime minister will be taken to Islamabad for detention.

The police were acting on the basis of a non-releasable arrest warrant issued on February 28 by Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal against the former prime minister.

Speaking to the media outside Khans Zaman Park residence, an Islamabad police officer gave them the go-ahead from the Superintendent of Police (SP).

“We are being assisted by Lahore Police,” the Islamabad police officer said, Geo News reports.

Pakistani Party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Fawad Chaudhry has warned of a worsening of the situation in the country if the government acts against the former prime minister.

Imran Khan sold valuable Toshakhana gifts in Dubai, says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

“Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously aggravate the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistani government not to push Pakistan into another crisis and to act sensibly,” Fawad tweeted.

There was huge drama outside Khan’s residence as party leaders and workers gathered outside in large numbers and shouted slogans in support of their leader and criticizing the Shehbaz government Sharif.

PTI party activists surrounded the residence to prevent the arrest.

Imran Khan has skipped hearings in the Toshakhana case three times so far, in which he was to be charged for allegedly concealing details of gifts he kept in the depot where gifts given to representatives are kept. of the government, according to a report by Dawn.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Islamabad Police said the operation was being carried out with the cooperation of Lahore Police.

He said the head of the PTI was avoiding arrest, adding that the police commissioner entered Imrans’ room but was not present.

This is a developing story

