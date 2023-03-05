Narendra Modis Seven small accomplishments that made a big difference

In 2003, then Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly needed a wicket-beater keeper for the One Day International format. He approached Rahul Dravid, who has never been a natural wicket keeper, and asked: Do you want to try? Being one of the greatest Indian batsmen to ever walk the cricket pitch, Dravid could easily have turned him down. But the team needed it. It had to be done. Dravid didn’t see the outfit as something below him.

He accepted.

He ended up with 84 catches and stumps, the fourth highest of any Indian goalie, just behind MS Dhoni, Nayan Mongia and Kiran More.

What sets Narendra Modi apart from previous prime ministers is that he does the so-called small things with the same energy and commitment as the big ones. He does not plan to sweep the streets to send a message under his desk.

Here are seven of those small accomplishments that made a big difference.

North East Mission

The resounding victories of the BJP and its alliances in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland indicate its relentless focus on the northeast. After coming to power, Modi created the Ministry of Development of the North East Region (DONER) and launched a host of infra and connectivity projects. In addition to securing the region against India’s enemies, this push shows the efforts of prime ministers in stark contrast to the political negligence of Congress towards the NE.

And Congress has decided not to learn from past mistakes. After the shockingly dismal results, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge said his party’s popularity had nothing to do with the term because these were elections in small states.

As Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh had made 37 trips to the North East in 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Of these, 23 were to his adopted home and the state he was moved from. sent to Rajya Sabha, Assam. Only 14 of the other northeast trips were to seven other states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. During UPA2 he did not visit Tripura, Meghalaya or Nagaland.

Prime Minister Modi has made 49 visits to the North East in just eight years. Of these 25 were in Assam, 24 of the rest.

While the entire North East has 25 Lok Sabha seats (just UP has 80, Maharashtra 48), the development push of the BJP and the silent penetration of the RSS have made the region a showcase for the Modi government.

Let’s talk about toilets

Prime Minister Modis Swachh Bharat Abhiyan not only built hundreds of thousands of toilets, he brought generational awareness and change akin to the Chipko movement for the environment. But that plan is relentlessly mocked by the opposition even now.

No prime minister before Modi has spoken so passionately about the need for hygiene and cleanliness or done so much on the pitch. About 55 Crore people in villages were without toilets before 2014. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), 10.28 crore toilets were constructed in 36 states and union territories, 6,03,175 villages were declared defecation free outdoors, and rural sanitation now has nearly 100 percent coverage.

Engage Tiny Nations

On the lines of the glorious land and sea history of ancient India, Narendra Modi engaged the smallest landlocked, seashore and island nations.

For example, it launched the Initiative for Resilient Island States (IRIS) for infrastructure development of small island nations. He said it brought hope and confidence to the world’s most vulnerable countries. He participated in the India-Caribbean Island Summit (CARICOM) and the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

From Africa to Central Asia, Modi has engaged with smaller nations, giving India strategic depth and an edge it hasn’t had since independence. And internationally making Bharat the voice of the weak.

Talking with children

While Jawaharlal Nehru as prime minister moved the UN-sanctioned November 20 Children’s Day to his own birthday on November 14, Narendra Modi engaged with children in more concrete ways.

The PMCares fund covers several aspects of children’s health and education. Juvenile justice rules have been tightened, facilities for girls expanded and meals properly monitored.

His advice and his conversations with the children before the exams are again mocked by his rivals. But these small commitments leave deep imprints on future generations.

Water at every tap

In 2014, only 31% of rural Indian households had tap water. Today, four years after the launch of the Jal Jeevan mission, 58.41% of households in the village have access to running water.

It is beyond the imagination of the wealthy in the cities what it means not to have a tap or a shower in the house. Yet for seven decades, seven out of 10 households in our villages had none. A faucet is apparently a small thing. Still, it took PM Modi to start fixing it fast.

LPG for women

Like tap water and toilets, LPG cylinders under the PMs Ujjwala program have changed women’s lives, health, productivity and household dynamics. Hours of cooking in front of smoke ovens exposed them to serious health hazards and left them little time to pursue careers or hobbies.

In 2014, only 14.5 million households had an LPG connection. Today, that number is 34.5 crores. National LPG sales increased by 59%.

Bank accounts for everyone

Finally, the massive push to open bank accounts for the poor under the Jan Dhan program is now a case study in financial inclusion. Previous prime ministers have nationalized private banks, made big promises in the banking sector, but none have gone to every citizen and urged them to open a modest bank account. It was, again, too modest a job for a prime minister.

But Narendra Modi unleashed his full cadre strength to sweep the candidates. These account holders, workers, servants, small traders, drivers, farmers were then to benefit directly from the State. They were no longer faceless in the economy.

During Covid alone, nearly Rs 40,000 crore was sent to these accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). 6 trillion rupees ($74 billion) was transferred to beneficiaries under the DBT in FY22.

When discussing the achievements of Narendra Modis, one may tend to stick to the big things: Fifth Economy, Abolition of Section 370, TPS, IBC, Ram Mandir, Balakot Strike

But perhaps his greatest accomplishments lie in his attention to the little things. Quoting Vincent Van Gogh: Great things are made by a series of small things put together.

Abhijit Majumder is a seasoned journalist. The opinions expressed are personal.

