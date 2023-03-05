Politics
After winter of discontent in China, Xi Jinping aims for growth and power
Xi Jinping is once again on the political march. After a turbulent year that ended with faltering growth, widespread protests and a wave of deaths after China abruptly abandoned Covid controls, China’s top leader is set to get even more power during the annual gathering of the national legislature which opened on Sunday.
At the start of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese government presented a post-Covid program centered on reviving the economy with a 5% growth target, increasing military, educational and social spending, and increasing of Mr. Xi’s already formidable influence.
THE nearly 3,000 carefully selected delegates in the legislature, who are meeting for nine days in Beijing, are set to appoint a new cohort of government leaders packed with Mr. Xi’s supporters by the end of the congress. They are also expected to approve a bureaucratic reorganization this will further focus policy-making under Mr. Xi and the party.
Xi is back and he wasted no time in arrogating more power to himself, says Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, who studies Chinese politics. Mr. Xi and other leaders had calculated that they could withdraw Covid controls and endure a wave of what could have been a million or more deaths across China without triggering a long and serious political crisis, said Mr Lam.
Leaders made this big bet on this flip-flop on pandemic policy, Lam said, and the bet has, at least on the surface, worked out politically so far, despite all the deaths in the first month of the pandemic. ‘inversion.
Since the collapse of its strict zero Covid policy in December, China’s leaders have focused on restoring growth and creating jobs, seeking to reassure private businesses that they are a vital part of the national economy.
The question looming over China is whether Mr. Xi can build economic confidence, especially among private investors, while continuing to extend Communist Party control of the country, as he has announced he will. .
He has not fundamentally given up on his original goals; it’s a temporary tactical retreat, Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College who studies Chinese politics, said in an interview. But to truly get the economy back on track, he must convince skeptics that he is now for real.
Mr. Xi also wants to elevate China to a technologically advanced superpower capable of standing up to Washington as a peer, a vision he now calls China-style modernization. In a recent speech, he suggested that any pragmatic shift in policy should not be seen as a reversal from these grand goals.
We must keep our eyes fixed on the big issues that are about the rise or fall, the success or failure, of the party and the country, and which could shake everything with a single gesture, he said. told a meeting of recently promoted party officials last month. We must organically merge the strategic principle with the tactical flexibility.
In a sign of Beijing’s concern over the challenges of reviving the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said China would aim to raise growth by around 5% this year, a relatively modest target. Exports have weakened this winter as global demand has stagnated, while it is unclear whether Chinese consumers can help sustain a recovery, and business confidence is weak.
Uncertainties in the external environment are increasing, he told the congress. In the country, the foundations for stable growth need to be consolidated, insufficient demand remains a pronounced problem and the expectations of private investors and companies are unstable.
Many economists regard 3%, China’s official growth rate last year, as an overestimate of the true performance of the economy, which had been stifled by strict zero Covid measures and the spread of pandemic lockdowns.
After a sluggish December, the economy showed signs of recovery. Commercial areas are once again crowded and factory activity is experiencing its strongest acceleration in more than a decade.
Li Bin, a 35-year-old technician in Tianjin, said on a lunchtime riverside stroll on Friday that he had barely ventured outside his home in the past three years, except to work. But in recent weeks, he said, I saved less, felt free, ate more, went out to play more, and resumed normal activity.
To help revive economic growth, China has eased its drive to curb property developers, whose high debt levels are seen as a risk to the wider economy. The government has signaled that its regulatory crackdown on Big Tech has achieved its goals.
Seeking to reduce tensions with the United States, Xi held talks with President Biden in November in a bid to halt the countries’ slide into a new Cold War. But the relationship has only deteriorated since then. Beijing ceded little ground after the Biden administration accused it of flying a spy balloon over the United States. Last month, Washington accused Beijing of considering sending lethal support to help Russia’s war in Ukraine, a claim Chinese officials have dismissed.
Beijing sees the United States trying to contain the rise of China, but it does not want the rivalry with Washington to spiral out of control, said Chao Chun Shana Taiwanese political science professor who recently visited China and met with senior Chinese officials.
Almost everyone I met told me that the United States would not allow a strong China on its side, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, Professor Chao said. Their strategy, he added, is as follows: Challenge without tipping into rupture.
In a sign of the importance Beijing places on asserting its position in the world, the government also plans to increase its military budget by 7.2%, which would bring its spending to nearly $225 billion, despite the constraints that could weigh on the finances of the State. Spending on the Department of Foreign Affairs and other diplomatic efforts will grow even faster, by 12.2%.
Xi also urged his party to adopt a more hands-on approach in developing the country’s science and technology capabilities to reduce its dependence on Western expertise. This directive has become more urgent as the United States has tightened restrictions on exports to China.
Mr. Xi also sees extending and consolidating his own power as necessary to ensure China’s ascension in an increasingly perilous world.
The congress will almost certainly give him a groundbreaking third term as state president, atop his senior title as general secretary of the Communist Party. And Mr. Xi will also use the congress to reorganize ministries and state agencies, further centralizing policymaking around him and the party.
Scholars have said that the plan may include new homeland security commission which will integrate police and state security agencies, reflecting Mr. Xi’s emphasis on a national security state.
China’s police and state security forces are already firmly under the Communist Party’s grip, and Xi has also set up a National Security Commission to help quell threats, especially challenges to power. of the Communist Party. The new Homeland Security Commission could, however, attempt to bring greater cohesion to this set of agencies.
It would put more political muscle behind Xi’s obsession with immunizing the Communist Party against domestic and foreign threats to his rule, said Neil Thomas, a researcher who will soon start as a researcher at the China Analysis Center of Asian society policy institutes.
On Sunday, the capital, Beijing, was itself a showcase for the government’s twin agenda of restoring normalcy and maintaining tight control. Visitors have returned to the city in droves since the end of Covid restrictions, flooding tourist sites including Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People where the legislative meeting was taking place.
But on Sunday, the police had closed many metro exits leading to the square, forcing visitors to wait in long lines for identity checks. Some people found on arriving in the square that only those who had pre-booked were allowed in a Covid-era stay-in policy. Disappointed, they left.
Amy Chang Chien And Li you contributed to reporting and research.
