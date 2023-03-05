Massive protests at Imran Khan’s residence as Islamabad police arrive to arrest him





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called on all party members to immediately gather at the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore after police arrived from Islamabad to arrest him in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Mar 5, 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

Islamabad police arrived at the Zaman Park residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Sunday with their arrest warrant in connection with the Toshakhana case, the official Geo News agency reported. . However, the police were unable to arrest Khan as he was not at home when they arrived.

It comes days after a magistrate’s court issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for him in the Toshakhana case over his repeated failure to appear in court.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on all party activists to immediately go to Imran Khan’s residence to prevent his probable arrest.

Sources told Geo News that the ousted prime minister will be arrested after all legal requirements have been met.

“Islamabad Police once again tried to arrest Imran Khan. Islamabad Police wants to arrest Imran Khan in another manipulated case. There are total 74 cases. “Fascist government has been declared terrorist. It is a travesty of justice. Thousands of people began to gather at Imran Khan’s residence. The government wants to create a law and order situation only to delay the elections,” PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry told Indiatoday.com.

Chaudhry also tweeted: “Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously escalate the situation.”

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistani government not to push Pakistan into another crisis and to act reasonably,” he added.

Imran Khan has been accused of illegally selling gifts he received as prime minister from the state depositary called Toshakhana. He was due to appear for a hearing in the case last week, but did not. His lawyers had said they would ask the court to overturn the warrant as he was delayed from appearing in court after appearing in three courts during the day.

In the arrest warrant, Imran Khan was ordered to be present in court by March 7 after his arrest. The Inspector General of Islamabad has issued an order to ensure that Imran Khan is arrested today, according to a report by Geo News.

Edited by:

chingkheinganbi mayengbam

Posted on:

March 5, 2023

