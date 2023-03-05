Politics
Boris Johnson manipulated by Matt Hancock to support lockdowns, claims whistleblower
A libertarian Boris Johnson was manipulated by Matt Hancock and his allies into supporting Covid-19 lockdowns when he wanted to provoke some proportion, according to the whistleblower journalist behind The Telegraphs Lockdown Files expos.
Isabel Oakeshott, who leaked 100,000 WhatsApp messages from the former Health Secretary to The Telegraph, said the messages revealed Mr Hancock had at times conspired to limit and select evidence given to Boris Johnson to influence decisions policies.
In this weekend’s Choppers Politics podcast, which you can watch above, Ms Oakeshott explained for the first time, with Claire Newell, head of investigations at The Telegraphs, how the story was researched and researched by a team of journalists for two months.
Ms Oakeshott said you won’t get any other rawer, more honest insight into what officials and ministers were really saying while the UK was in lockdown.
She added: No sanitized meeting minutes, no official memo will ever give you the insight that this cache of documents gives into the psychology, into the rationale for the decisions, into what they were really concocting between themselves.
Bring a sense of proportion
She thought the messages showed how they were essentially conspiring to limit and select the evidence that Boris Johnson had been given based on what they and by that I mean the [former] The Health Secretary and several of his allies in the Cabinet Office, Downing Street, had decided what politics should be.
She added: He was manipulated. And we can ask ourselves if a leader should allow himself to be manipulated.
But I think he had certainly taken a real hit from almost dying from this virus which had caused him to deviate from his trajectory. His libertarian instincts had been slightly thwarted as a result. And I think he hesitated.
She continued: You see in these posts you kind of see him wanting to bring some sense of proportion to all of this, arguing about the relative risks for very old people of dying from Covid rather than falling down the stairs.
We don’t forbid people to go down the stairs, he argues. Personally, I would have liked to hear a lot more of this type of argument from these WhatsApp messages.
Ms Oakeshott also said: What is so unpleasant is to see the joy with which they have done this, the taste with which they have amassed power in a way that has never happened before. And I think people absolutely need to know that’s what happened.
Hancock extremely disappointed with the leak
In a statement, Mr Hancock said this week: I am extremely disappointed and saddened by the massive betrayal and breach of trust by Isabel Oakeshott.
I am also sorry for the impact on the very many fellow politicians, public servants and friends who have worked hard with me to get through the pandemic and save lives.
There is absolutely no public interest case for this huge violation. All the materials of the book have already been made available to the [Covid-19] The survey, which is the right and unique place for everything to be well considered and for the right lessons to be learned.
As we have seen, publishing them in this way gives a partial and biased account, suitable for an anti-lockdown program.
Listen to Choppers Politics: The Journalist and the Whistleblower, the inside story of the Lockdown Files at playpodca.st/ChopperApple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
|
