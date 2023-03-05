People in the northeast have reiterated their confidence in PM Modi, says Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said people in the three northeastern states where elections were held recently reiterated their confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with ANI, the CM of Assam said: “People reiterated their confidence in Prime Minister Modi. Except for Meghalaya, this is the second time the NDA-BJP has won in both states. This clearly guarantees that we will also win at least 25-26 seats in the Lok Sabha. This victory is due to the efforts of PM Modi in the North East. We have repeated our success in almost every state in the Northeast. At the request of Greater Tipraland, the CM said: “Above all, Tripura cannot be divided. One will remain. However, tribal issues also need to be addressed. I believe that the new government of Tripura and the central government will address their grievances together and if necessary will also work with Tipra Motha.

CM Sarma also launched an attack on the Left-Congress alliance and said, “There is no problem with their alliance. The left and Congress didn’t stand a chance, only hype was created around their alliance. Elections were held and the hype was revealed.

The Chief Minister also briefed on the swearing-in ceremony in the North Eastern states.

He said, “As far as I know, the ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8. While the ceremony will be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7.”

“BJP leaders in Tripura have invited Prime Minister and Home Minister for the swearing-in ceremony. PM loves the northeast and the people here. I am sure PM Modi will come” , he added.

Sarma also expressed his confidence in the new Tripura government to successfully tackle post-election violence in the state.

He said, “It’s the question of the state. I believe that in a democracy once the vote is done, there should be no conflict or violence. I am sure the Tripura government will handle the situation well. Law and order is the first priority of any state government.

CM Sarma also thanked the people of the three states for supporting the BJP.

With the announcement of the Tripura Assembly election results on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39%. Tipra Motha Party came second winning 13 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 11 seats while the Congress won three seats. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open their account by winning a seat.

The CPI(M) and Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, met this time in the North East in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33%.

Chief Minister Manik Saha defeated Asish Kumar Saha of Congress from the seat of Bordowali city by a margin of 1,257 votes. In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the majority is 31.

The BJP, which had never won a seat in Tripura before 2018, seized power in the last elections in alliance with the IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had ruled the border state for 35 years. since 1978.

The BJP was contesting 55 seats and its ally, the IPFT, six seats. But the two allies had presented candidates in the constituency of Ampinagar, in the district of Gomati.

The left respectively contested 47 seats and the Congress 13 seats. Out of a total of 47 seats, the CPM contested 43 seats while the Forward Bloc, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Socialist Revolutionary Party (RSP) contested one seat each.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993 when Congress was in power, but now the two parties have joined forces with the intention of to oust the BJP from power.

In Nagaland, the BJP won 12 seats, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 25 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) won five seats. The Naga Peoples Front, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) won two seats each. Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) secured a seat.

The majority in the 60-seat Nagaland Assembly is 31.

In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) won 26 seats, the United Democratic Party (UDP) won 11 seats and the Trinamool Congress won five seats. The BJP, the People’s Democratic Front and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party won two seats each. The Congress managed to get five seats while the Voice of the People party got four. Two seats were won by independent candidates.