China. Xi Jinping has declared war on billionaires

Before any sensitive political meeting in China, such as the meeting of the National People’s Congress, the puppet Parliament which met yesterday for its annual session, the communist regime makes disappear for a few days all the people who could cause trouble : lawyers, activists, religious leaders.

The regime removes the king of finance Bao Fan

This year the police visited a few weeks in advance also to the “king of acquisitions and mergers” Bao Fan, chairman of China Renaissance Holdings, a private investment bank specializing in the technology sector.

The billionaire disappeared around the middle of last month and on February 26 his bank said it was cooperating with an investigation by Chinese authorities. Shortly after, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspections, used by Xi Jinping to carry out his “anti-corruption” purges, without referring to Bao, publicly criticized the financial dispute, believing that only money matters.

Furthermore, he explained that the Communist Party must correct the unwritten rules and unhealthy tendencies of the industrial world by thoroughly reforming financial institutions. Translated: Billionaires, bankers and entrepreneurs have to lower their ankles.

All relevant billionaires in China

Bao Fan is not the first Chinese billionaire to suffer the consequences of Xi Jinping’s new doctrine that no one is too important to afford not to obey Communist Party directives. Second Forbesthere are at least a dozen bigwigs called to order with full force from Beijing.

The last striking case is that of Jack Ma, which had to cede control of Ant Group, the world’s largest fintech company it created with e-commerce giant Alibaba. Before him, Cong Lin, former president of China Renaissance and head of the Hong Kong branch, was arrested and detained.

Also famous is the case of Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-Canadian billionaire and Chinese financial giant, kidnapped in early 2017 in Hong Kong and sentenced to 13 years in prison for corruption on the eve of XX Congress of the CPC, the one during which Xi Jinping succeeded in being named “emperor”. Xiao’s company, on the other hand, was fined 8 billion euros.

Before Xiao, Guo Guangchang, one of the nation’s 50 richest men and founder of the Fosun Group, was made disappear by communist authorities in 2015. He only reappeared after agreeing to cooperate in investigations not specified.

Xi president for the third time

The disappearance of Bao Fan on the eve of the “two sessions” (that of Parliament and that of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference) demonstrates both the importance of the political appointment and the new course of Xi Jinping’s dictatorship.

In the next ten days, in fact, Xi should put the last piece to complete the conquest of absolute power and his elevation to the rank of the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong: he will be confirmed as president of the country for another five years. First should become Li Qiangnumber two of the CPC Standing Committee, former party secretary in Shanghai.

Also read the author of disastrous and senseless confinement of China’s financial center, thanks to which he earned the hatred of all Chinese people and the reputation of “most loyal” to Xi. This earned him the second most important position in the country, despite the fact that he lacked certain political conditions that have always been considered indispensable by the Party.

Only stability and absolute fidelity matter

If the Communist Party, before the opening of a political summit so decisive for the future of Xi, attacked a bigwig in the world of finance like Bao Fan because the policy of the “president of everything ” is different from that of Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin.

China’s economic growth also remains crucial for Xi, but according to him, no one, regardless of accumulated power and personal influence, can afford to deviate from the path set by the regime. Stability and absolute loyalty: these are the cardinal values ​​of the new Mao Zedong.

@LeoneGrotti

Photo Ansa