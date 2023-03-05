Imran speaks to party workers at Zaman Park residence in Lahore as police wait outside to demand his arrest – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan is currently addressing his party’s workers and supporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, despite police being outside to arrest him and earlier telling him that he was not available.

Islamabad Police and their Punjab Police counterparts arrived at Imran’s residence earlier in the day to arrest Imran for his persistent absences from Toshakhana court hearings.

The 70-year-old former prime minister, who is recovering from a gunshot wound in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year, skipped arraignment hearings in an Islamabad court three times in this affair.

What we know so far

Islamabad Police arrived at Imrans Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him. They were met by a large number of PTI workers, who massed outside his residence on the call of Fawad Chaudhrys -shows during hearings in Toshakhana case Police say those who obstruct arrest will be prosecuted Islamabad police chief says he will not return empty handed PTI threatens mass protests if arrest goes through Rana Sanaullah says Imran’s arrest was by court order, not by governments Imran addresses party workers at Zaman Park residence as police wait outside Imrans speech

Addressing the crowd of PTI devotees, Imran said he had never bowed to any man or institution and he would never let you do the same.

Imran said he called the public to Zaman Park to pay their respects for how they participated in the Jail Bharo Tehreek (judicial arrest movement). I did not call you for my support but to thank you, he added.

He said only a nation, not a group, can meet the challenges facing the country.

Attacking the government’s performance, he said it was the worst time for the country as the economy sank and the people were crushed by record inflation in Pakistan’s history.

He went after government leaders, alleging they hid their wealth abroad and were shielded in court cases by former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Islamabad police attempt to arrest Imran in Toshakhana case

Imran is accused of concealing, in his asset declarations, details of gifts he kept from the Toshakhana, a repository where gifts handed over to government officials by foreign officials are kept. Civil servants are legally allowed to keep gifts provided they pay a pre-determined amount, usually a fraction of the value of the gift.

In a series of tweets today, Islamabad Police said an operation to arrest Imran was being carried out with the cooperation of Lahore Police.

He said the head of the PTI was avoiding arrest, adding that the police commissioner entered Imrans’ room but was not present.

Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. The law is equal for all, he added, adding that legal action would be taken against those who obstruct the execution of court decisions.

Separately, Islamabad Police (IGP) Inspector General Akbar Nasir said the police delivered the court notice to Imran and confirmed that it should be received.

Now we ask him [Imran] come with us, he said in an interview with DawnNewsTV. With great respect, we have asked Imran Khan to come with us so that the court orders can be complied with and Imran can be brought to court.

He said the Islamabad and Lahores police squads were present outside the former prime minister’s house and would not leave without arresting him.

The job of the police is to implement court orders and keep the law and order situation intact. We will do our best to make it [Imran] comes with us, IGP Nasir added.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz received the summons on behalf of Imrans, writing on the document that he was received at 12:58 p.m. and that President Imran Khan is not available, but we will comply with all procedures legal.

Television footage showed police officers in Islamabad police uniforms as well as Punjab police officers being held back by PTI workers outside the Zaman Park residence.

A little later, Punjab Police reinforcements could also be seen arriving outside Imran’s house.

On February 28, District and Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued non-dischargeable arrest warrants for the PTI leader when he failed to appear in person for the indictment. Imran had four in-person hearings that day and successfully secured bail in three of the four cases.

The warrant, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, said Imran repeatedly failed to appear in court. The accused makes a choice among the courts and the cases and this case is not included in his priority.

The accused will be summoned through a non-releasable arrest warrant for March 7, he added.

A banana republic

As police stood outside his residence, Imran took the time to tweet about how a country becomes a banana republic.

What future can a country have when crooks are imposed on it as rulers? SS [Shehbaz Sharif] was about to be convicted by the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) for money laundering of Rs8 billion and by the FIA ​​(Federal Investigation Agency) for another corruption of Rs16 billion when he was rescued by General Bajwa which continued to cause the trial of NAB cases to be postponed, he said.

The PTI leader went on to say that while Shehbaz was on trial, he was appointed prime minister.

He has since proceeded to select the heads of these institutions investigating his affairs first FIA and now NAB simply to have his name permanently cleared in Rs 16 billion corruption and Rs 8 billion money laundering cases rupees against him.

This is how a country becomes a banana republic, he added.

Fawad warns of protests across the country if the red line is crossed

In a press conference outside Imrans’ residence, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Islamabad police had arrived at the former prime minister’s residence to execute his arrest in the Toshakhana case. .

PTI Chief Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the media outside Zaman Park in Lahore. AubeNewsTV

There are 74 cases against Imran. It is humanly impossible for anyone to appear in court in all these cases, he said, saying Imran’s arrest was aimed at postponing the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

Fawad said Imran always respected the judicial system and appeared in court whenever called upon. But they want Imran Khan to go to court so the terrorists can target him again.

He then called on party workers across the country to prepare. If they cross the red line, there will be a protest that Pakistan has never seen before, Fawad added.

On the other hand, PTI vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the fans not to panic.

The notice [presented by the police] does not have an arrest warrant. Imran Khan and our legal team will hold a meeting at 2:30 p.m. and then announce our action plan, he said.

The party, Qureshi continued, will follow the legal process in this regard.

We are a political party and we will also have a political approach to this situation. Don’t worry, but be careful. We will meet Imran Khan right away, he added.

In response to a question, Qureshi said the party’s only concern was with Imrans’ safety.

Later, in a second media interview, Fawad claimed that the police would be in contempt of court if they arrested Imran.

The attempted arrest of Imran Khan is only being carried out so that people can die, he said, urging PTI workers to remain completely peaceful.

Fawad claimed that the IG and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah wanted a clash to take place at Zaman Park. Lahore police are sent here to fire tear gas so that people react here, the PTI chief said. They deliberately try to create an unfortunate situation.

The former Federal Minister said: They want to arrest Imran Khan so that the Pakistani public can be imprisoned.

He claimed that the courts had already halted Imran’s arrest.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar called on PTI supporters in Lahore to converge on Zaman Park residence.

Arrest by court order, not government order: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran was arrested by order of the courts and not by order of the government.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses the media in Faisalabad. AubeNewsTV

The police only came to enforce the court order. If they were to arrest Imran at any cost, the PTI burgers would not be an obstacle, he claimed, adding that if the government had decided to arrest the PTI leader, it would not have been an achievement. difficult.

The minister further said that Imran should be arrested as per court orders, punished and then disqualified.

Meanwhile, the chief organizer of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, asked her father and party leader Nawaz Sharif to lend some courage to Imran Khan. Nawaz currently runs the party’s operations from London.

In an earlier tweet, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said the PTI leader was panicking after seeing his [possible] arrest and the nature of the proceedings against him.

There is only one way to change the conditions by dragging him by the ear and putting him in jail, he added.

Reference Toshakhana

Imran was due to be charged in the Toshakhana referral on February 28, but his lawyer had asked ADSJ Zafar Iqbal that he be excused from the hearing as he was due to appear in several other courts. His indictment has been deferred twice before.

The judge then issued arrest warrants for Imran and adjourned the hearing until March 7.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshaskhana (during his tenure as prime minister) and the proceeds of their reported sales, was filed by coalition lawmakers in power last year. On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded that the former prime minister had indeed made false statements and misrepresentations regarding the gifts.

The Toshakhana is a department of the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to leaders and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries. According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/gifts and other similar materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The watchdog order had declared that Imran was disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Court of Sessions in Islamabad with a copy of the citation, seeking prosecution against Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister.

