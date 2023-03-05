Bill Gates Meets PM Modi – Latest Jammu and Kashmir News | Tourism





NEW DELHI, March 4: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and had a long discussion on “innovative work” in health, climate change and other critical areas, Gates said on Microsoft co-founder’s official blog.

On India’s G20 Presidency, Gates said it was an opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world and help other countries adopt them. Citing the pandemic, Gates, in his official blog, said he had been in contact with Prime Minister Modi to develop Covid-19 vaccines and “invest in Indian health systems”.

“India has an incredible capacity to manufacture many safe, effective and affordable vaccines, some of which are supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world,” Gates said on his blog.

While saying that India excels in both creating and distributing life-saving new technologies, Gates noted that the country’s public health system has distributed more than 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines.

“They developed Co-WIN, an open-source platform that provided digital certifications to those who received vaccines while enabling the scheduling of billions of vaccine appointments,” Gates noted later in his blog.

Hailing India’s work under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi “as the world grappled with the pandemic”, Gates said the country was able to send emergency digital payments to 300 million people, including 200 million women. “This was only possible because India prioritized financial inclusion, spending money on a biometric identification system (named Aadhaar) and developing state-of-the-art digital banking platforms” , he noted.

Also highlighting the country’s “Gati Shakti” program, Gates Notes mentioned that it is a great example of how digital technology can help governments work better.

“It digitally connects 16 government departments, including railways and roads, so they can integrate their infrastructure project plans and speed up the work of Indian scientists and engineers,” the blog read.

Gates further hailed Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to eradicate “deadly and debilitating diseases” like tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis and lymphatic filariasis. He also commended the country’s initiative to promote universal basic literacy and numeracy across the country. The co-founder of Microsoft also referred to the “Mission Innovation” launched in 2015 where India is the key partner and strives to accelerate work on clean energy technologies. (ANI)

“I had visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Pusa, where I learned about efforts to help farmers adapt to a warmer climate, including planting new varieties of wheat and chickpeas capable of to tolerate droughts,” the Microsoft co-founder wrote in his blog.

He added that the country is “making progress on health, development, climate and showing what is possible when we invest in innovation.” (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/bill-gates-meets-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos