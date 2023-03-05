Preview: Kasimpasa vs Antalyaspor – prediction, team news, line-ups

Sports Mole preview Monday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Antalyaspor, including predictions, team news and possible line-ups.

Threatened with relegation Kasimpasa return to Super Lig action against Antalyaspor Monday at the Recep Tayyip Stadium Erdogan looking to get out of the last four.

Beyoglu’s last game was the 1-0 loss to Hatayspor, before the latter’s withdrawal from the 2022-23 season due to the ramifications of the February earthquake that devastated Turkey, while the Scorpions earned an honorable 0-0 stalemate against Europe. Besiktas.

Match preview

Kasimpasa probably needed the Super Lig break more than most, as evidenced by their form prior to the enforced break.

With just one win in five games before the top flight was suspended, Selcuk believes got a break after the 1-0 loss to Hatayspor on February 5.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the lack of action must have given Beyoglu’s outfit another sort of pre-season to turn the tide.

Winning just twice in 2023 has seen them fall into the relegation zone, with their poor run of results dating back to October, since last winning a run that has seen them claim four wins in five matchweeks.

Since beating Gaziantep 2-0 earlier this month, Kasimpasa have won maximum points in two of the next 14 league matches, with four draws taking the total points in that period to 10.

For context, that’s two points less than they managed in the first eight rounds of the Super Lig, further underlining the unease with the relegation-threatened side.

Their opponents visit Kasimpasa Stadium on Monday, pleased with their recent result against a Besiktas side chasing a place in Europe, with Ataberk DadakdenizAntalyaspor’s last-minute save saved the point.

Equality at Vodafone Park means Nouri SahinThe troops have collected four points out of six available in recent games.

It’s a welcome turnaround from the side that couldn’t win throughout December, with success in January and a triumph in February over Gaziantep representing the Scorpions’ only win in 10 matches.

They enter this round of games in better shape than the team they are visiting, as evidenced by the fact that they have collected seven points from 12 available, a run in which the 12th-seeded team always avoids the drop zone. dreaded.

Sahin’s side are just three points clear of the club they face, looking to avoid a defeat that could see the Antalya side lose the advantage currently held over their 16th-ranked opponents.

The second leg in Antalya ended 2-0 in favor of Kasimpasa, and a repeat will be detrimental to Inan’s side on Monday.

Turkish Super Lig form of Kasimpasa:

Turkish Super Lig form of Antalyaspor:

Team News

Gunay Guvenc arrived on loan from Gaziantep but the goalkeeper is suspended and will not take the place of Erdem Canpolatwho had replaced Ertuğrul Archives in Kasimpasa’s goal before the break.

Aytac Kara served his one-game suspension after racking up several yellow cards, and the 29-year-old is expected to return to the midfield base.

Although he has intermittently opted for variations of the back three and a 4-2-3-1, Inan is likely to use his preferred 4-3-3 against Monday’s opponent.

Antalyaspor still lacks a central defender Fyodor Kudryashovwho came out with a long-lasting injury.

Dadakdeniz’s heroism between the sticks in his first appearance of the season last time out could see him retain his place in the line-up at Helton Leite‘s fresh.

Sahin should not risk Dogukan Sinik And Hadji Wrighteven if they are back in training, while Shoya NakajimaThe participation of is uncertain due to a slight setback.

The Antalyaspor boss is expected to continue with his preferred 4-2-3-1.

Possible starting formation of Kasimpasa:

Canpolat; Tirpan, Serbest, Donk, Ozcan; Eysseric, Kara, Hajradinovic; Ouanes, Autumn, Chouiar

Possible starting line-up of Antalyaspor:

Dadakdeniz; Balci, Sari, Toprak, Vural; Fernando, Fredy; Ndao, Larsson, Guecha; eraser

We say: Kasimpasa 2-2 Antalyaspor

Despite Antalyaspor’s inability to find the back of the net in exactly half of their away games this season, Kasimpasa’s home matches tend to produce goals.

So, an entertaining draw could be scheduled at Kasimpasa Stadium on Monday.

