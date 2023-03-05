Islamabad police have no idea about Imran Khan; PTI warns against protests – Pakistan





Pakistan

Islamabad police have no idea about Imran Khan; PTI warns against protest

PTI activists gather after Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to ‘arrest’ Imran on court order

March 05, 2023 4:41 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Islamabad Police team remained in the dark about the whereabouts of PTI Chairman Imran despite raids at Zaman Park on Sunday.

A good number of PTI activists remained gathered at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park after a police team from Islamabad reached the provincial capital to ‘arrest’ PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, reports Dunya News.

The “charged” protesters have warned of dire consequences should their leader be caught by police.

Islamabad SP City Hussain Tahir, who was leading the police team, reached Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park while he was carrying non-releasable arrest warrants issued by Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case.

Lahore Police have also been called upon for the arrest of the PTI leader who failed to appear in court despite repeated summons from the court.

Police claimed that all legal requirements had been met to arrest the PTI leader. A Sessions Court in Islamabad last month issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for the former prime minister for persistent absences.

Reacting to reports of the arrest, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry warned of a worsening of the situation in the country if the government took action against the former prime minister.

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2023

“Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously aggravate the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistani government not to push Pakistan into another crisis and to act sensibly,” Fawad said.

The former minister also called on party workers to join Zaman Park.

— Islamabad Police Squad in Lahore for Imran’s Arrest —

An Islamabad police spokesman said the police team had arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan on the order of a court and that Imran Khan would be taken to the federal capital.

He said legal action would be taken against those who interfered with the court order process.

— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 5, 2023

In a series of tweets today, Islamabad Police said the operation was being carried out with the cooperation of Lahore Police.

He said the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the Commissioner of Police (SP) had “entered Imran’s room but was not present there”.

The SP said the arrest warrants were served at Zaman Park.

The Inspector General of Islamabad Police, in a statement, said Imran Khan had been notified and the police team would bring the PTI chief to Islamabad from Lahore. He advised PTI workers not to interfere in the arrest process.

— Imran absent from Zaman Park —

Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Senator Shibli Faraz, received the warrant for the arrest of the PTI chief from the Islamabad police team which was assisted by the Lahore police at around 12:58 p.m.

Faraz informed the police that the former prime minister was not in Zaman Park but would obey the law.

— Police return empty-handed —

The police team “temporarily” left Khan’s residence without being arrested after informing senior officials of the absence of the PTI chief.

— Imran Khan’s reaction —

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Pakistan had “become a banana republic”.

“What future can a country have when crooks are imposed on it as rulers? SS [Shehbaz Sharif] was about to be convicted by the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) for money laundering of Rs8 billion and by the FIA ​​(Federal Investigation Agency) for another corruption of Rs16 billion when he was rescued by General Bajwa who continued to postpone the trial of NAB cases,” he said in a tweet in relation to the issuance of arrest warrants and the presence of Islamabad Police at Zaman Park.

PM. He has since proceeded to select the heads of these institutions investigating his affairs – first FIA and now NAB – simply to have his name permanently cleared in Rs 16 billion corruption and Rs 8 billion money laundering cases. money against him. This is how a country becomes a banana republic.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

“He has since proceeded to screen the heads of the institutions investigating his cases – first the FIA ​​and now the NAB – simply to have his name permanently cleared in the Rs 16 billion bribery and money laundering cases. money of 8 billion rupees against him.

“This is how a country becomes a banana republic,” the PTI stalwart added.

— Maryam asks Nawaz to lend some courage to Imran —

On Sunday, the chief organizer of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, asked her father and party leader Nawaz Sharif to lend a little courage to Imran Khan.

In a statement on Twitter, Maryam, while mocking the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said that despite his innocence, Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan from London, retaining the support of his daughter and would cooperate in his arrest. , unlike a thief who would use other people’s wires as a shield.

Speaking to her father, Maryam said Nawaz Sharif should lend some of his courage to Imran Khan.

— PTI leaders reach Zaman Park —

PTI leaders Fawad Ch, Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Ch, Hammad Azhar, Azam Swati and Omer Ayub Khan reached Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

PTI leaders also addressed the media and urged party workers to go to Zaman Park to prevent Imran Khan’s arrest.

— Fawad warns of nationwide protests if ‘red line’ is crossed —

PTI leader Fawad Ch told reporters outside Imran Khan’s residence that Islamabad police had arrived at the former prime minister’s residence to execute his arrest in the Toshakhana case.

“There are 74 cases against Imran. It is not humanly possible for anyone to appear in court in all these cases,” he said, saying Imran’s arrest was aimed at postponing the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

Fawad called on party workers across the country to prepare for a nationwide protest. “If they cross the red line, there will be a protest that Pakistan has never seen before,” the PTI chief added.

– Sanaullah rules out any arrests on government orders –

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan was arrested on court order and not government order.

“The police only came to confirm the court order. If they were to arrest Imran at any cost, the PTI burgers would not be an obstacle,” he said, adding that if the government had decided to arrest the PTI leader, “it would not have been a difficult feat”.

Sanaullah said Imran should be arrested as per court orders, punished and then disqualified.

— Toshakhana reference —

Imran Khan was due to be charged in the Toshakhana remand on February 28, but his lawyer had asked ADSJ Iqbal that he be excused from the hearing as he was due to appear in several other courts. His indictment has been deferred twice before.

The judge then issued arrest warrants for Imran and adjourned the hearing until March 7.

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshaskhana (during his tenure as prime minister) and the proceeds of their reported sales, was filed by coalition lawmakers in power last year.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded that the former prime minister had indeed made “false statements and incorrect statements” regarding the gifts.

