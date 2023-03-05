Northern Ireland businesses cautiously optimistic about EU trade dealExBulletin

Businesses are reacting to British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak’s new deal with the European Union on the Northern Ireland trade deal.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concluded negotiations with the European Union on an updated plan for trade deals in Northern Ireland. Since Brexit, the rules for transporting goods in this country have remained a contentious topic for politicians and business owners. Willem Marx has this report.

WILLEM MARX, BYLINE: It’s a quiet day at Desk Warehouse, an office furniture supply company in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast. But for owner Allister Mulligan, the past few years have been busy, not always for the best reasons.

ALLISTER MULLIGAN: Things have been a mess in terms of supplying goods from the rest of the mainland UK, the bureaucracy caused by Brexit.

MARX: Mulligan, who says most people in Northern Ireland see Brexit as a mistake, has seen his supply chain completely transformed over the past two years.

MULLIGAN: We’ve probably lost, I think, four suppliers who are all very, very reputable companies, but they literally can’t be bothered with the hassle of trying to deliver to Northern Ireland.

MARX: That hassle comes down to the extra paperwork the Brexit deal signed by Boris Johnson has created for businesses in Northern Ireland buying things from elsewhere in the UK. customs checks in Northern Ireland were seen as a potential backdoor.

MULLIGAN: The ironic thing is that we buy a lot of products from Eastern Europe, especially Lithuania and Poland. It’s easy to do, absolutely no hassle, no messy or unnecessary paperwork. However, if we buy from suppliers in England who want to supply us directly and who have to fill out paperwork and they themselves often refuse to do so because it is so difficult…

MARX: As a result, he started buying further afield, including China, and he stopped selling in the UK mainland, once a fifth of his business. And he says he hasn’t been able to hire more staff, so he actually seems very excited about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announced new deal with the EU, known as the Framework. of Windsor.

MULLIGAN: Hopefully this will radically change what we’re doing right now and reduce or replace a lot of the unnecessary paperwork that we have to do.

MARX: Beyond bureaucracy, another big challenge has been the lack of an active government in Northern Ireland over the past year. A major pro-British political party has refused to take part in local parliament in protest at a key part of the original Brexit deal known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. They say it has created an artificial barrier between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK

SARAH WILLIAMS: Being held to ransom for protocol by one party in particular is extremely frustrating.

MARX: Sarah Williams (ph) works in the arts in Belfast, where she spoke to NPR at a local cafe.

WILLIAMS: We have a lot to move forward in all areas that we work in, and we constantly face obstacles because we don’t have a government that can help us make those decisions.

MARX: Ross Johnston runs a paper mill called Hunter Paper Company and says Sunak’s new deal will be well received if he can somehow help start a political compromise in the north.

ROSS JOHNSTON: If it gets the parties back to the table and talking to each other and hopefully gets back to government, which we desperately need, then yes, that’s a positive thing.

MARX: Allister Mulligan, the owner of a furniture company, hopes the same – that politicians can look to the future, just as most people in Northern Ireland have managed to do, given the violent history of the country.

MULLIGAN: We had to move on. And the same applies to the current situation. We will have to compromise. We will have to move on for reasons of politics and civility in this country.

MARX: And he says, for a less bureaucratic business future. For NPR News, I’m Willem Marx.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.