Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Observing the Pertamina Plumpang Oil Fuel Terminal (TBBM) Fire Victim Refugee Shelter, Rasela Child Friendly Integrated Public Space (RPTRA), Rawa Badak Selatan, North Jakarta, DKI Jakarta Province, March 5, 2023%





Observation of the refugee post of the victims of the fire of Pertamina Plumpang TBBM, at the RPTRA Rasela, Southern Rhino SwampNorth Jakarta,March 5, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

First of all, I would like to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident. Then secondly, I ordered the Minister of the BUMN as well as the Governor of the DKI to immediately find a solution to the incident which occurred in Plumpang, especially because it is indeed a dangerous zone, one cannot no longer live there, but there has to be a solution. It could be that Plumpang has been moved to reclamation or the residents have been moved, relocated. I think it will be decided by Pertamina and the governor of DKI. But everything is necessary, these dangerous areas, not only here, must be audited, all must be assessed because it involves lives. I already ordered everything about it, yes. Journalist

How about some help, sir? The problem of victim assistance? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it will be supported by the Governor. Journalist

What is the longest time to move? The longest when? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

This will be decided in a day or two by Pertamina and the Governor of DKI, so that the solution becomes clear. But indeed this area should be a water area. Whether a river is created or a current is created, it protects the vital objects that we have because the goods in it are indeed very dangerous elements near the community, especially residential areas. Journalist

Does that mean other vitals sir outside of here will all be audited sir all over Indonesia? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, I ordered earlier, yes. Journalist

Sir, in 2009 the local government proposed buffer 50 meters, this also concerns your period of leadership in DKI, what the regulatory process looks like dampen area? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

In the past it was planned to make water on both sides of the river. But he has not yet managed to find a solution for the inhabitants. Tanah Merah is solid and full. Everything must find a solution. I think public safety, public safety should be the main point, yes. Journalist

Mr. Jokowi, but if for example the depot is moved, maybe they can still live here, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

That’s what we’ll talk about later, there are choices, there are options. Is the repository moved? Will society change? If moved, where is the land? But a solution must be found quickly, yes. Journalist

Thank you sir.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/peninjauan-posko-pengungsian-korban-kebakaran-terminal-bahan-bakar-minyak-tbbm-pertamina-plumpang-di-ruang-publik-terpadu-ramah-anak-rptra-rasela-rawa-badak-selatan-jakarta-utara-provinsi-dki/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos