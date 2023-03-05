Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson LIED about community transmission of Covid-19 (PROOF)





Here is some video evidence to support what this site said about Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages about Covid-19 testing in care homes in early 2020. It shows both Hancock and then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson later denying they knew anything about asymptomatic transmission (the person with the disease had no symptoms of it) of the disease. transmission of Covid-19 at the time. And then it shows that both of them knew: Now is a good time to take a look at Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson’s claims they weren’t made aware of asymptomatic covid transmission – watch in disbelief

pic.twitter.com/lx0Oupdth4 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 3, 2023 This confirms what I said in my article – that they had been shown scientific evidence that people in care homes were infected as early as February 2020 (in fact they were given information from care homes about deaths there, as of March 2) and simply ignored it. Hopefully this will be picked up by the investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic. We need to see the main players in this fiasco receive proportionate sanctions. political voice needs your help!

