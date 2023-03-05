Politics
Pertamina Plumpang depot needs to be moved
President of RI, Joko Widodo or Jokowi ordered to immediately move the Pertamina depot to Plumpang, also known as Pertamina Fuel Oil Terminal (TBBM), Plumpang, North Jakarta. The reason is that the depot is too close to the settlements and is very dangerous for the residents.
I ordered the Minister of BUMN as well as the Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to the incident which occurred in Plumpang. Especially since it is indeed a dangerous area, we can no longer inhabit it, but there must be a solution, said the president.
President Joko Widodo made the statement after directly inspecting Pertamina TBBM fire casualty evacuation station in Rawa Badak Selatan, North Jakarta on Sunday (03/05/2023).
According to the President, there are a number of options that can be taken to deal with this incident, starting with the relocation of TBBM to the relocation of residents around Pertamina TBBM. The Chairman also submitted the decision to be taken by the related parties in the near future.
It will be decided in a day, two days, by Pertamina and the governor of DKI so that the solution becomes clear,” the president said.
Not only Pertamina Plumpang TBBM, the president also pointed out that all hazardous areas in Indonesia must also be assessed and audited. It is important because it is related to public safety.
Everything must be evaluated because it involves life. So I ordered everything about it, said the president.
The President said that previously there had been a plan for a buffer zone between the settlements of residents and Pertamina Plumpang TBBM, North Jakarta, with a width of 50 meters. However, the plan did not materialize as it did not provide a solution for local residents.
Tanah Merah is dense and full, everyone must find a solution. I think public safety, public safety should be the main point, he said.
Visit the refugees
President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited the Fire Casualty Evacuation Station at Pertamina Plumpang Depot in Rasela Child Friendly Integrated Public Space (RPTRA), Rawa Badak Selatan, Jakarta on Sunday ( 5/3/2023).
Arriving around 9:50 a.m. WIB, the President and Ms Iriana saw firsthand the condition of the victims who were currently seeking refuge in emergency tents.
The President and Ibu Iriana also held a dialogue and distributed food to the refugees in the tents.
The President conveyed his condolences to the victims. The President hopes that the victims will show patience and firmness in the face of this disaster.
I want to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident, the president said.
BNPB Chief Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto said that so far 17 victims have died as a result of the incident.
In addition, 49 people were seriously injured, 2 people were slightly injured, 18 people are unknown and another 1,085 people are still seeking refuge in several refugee camps.
There are 1,085 registered refugee souls scattered in the refugee camps. Indeed, the place cannot be centralized in one place, said Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto.
Refugees are located at PMI Office, As Solihin Mosque, Exit Office, Rawa Badak Selatan, Golkar Walang Building, Ministry of Transmigration and Energy Office, Al Mujahirin Mosque, de Pulomas and in tents that were built independently.
Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana in this review, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Head of BNPB, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono and Pertamina Managing Director Nicke Widyawati. (BPMI Satpres RI)
Publisher Iman NR
READ: 36
|
Sources
2/ https://mediabanten.com/presiden-depo-pertamina-plumpang-harus-dipindahkan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pertamina Plumpang depot needs to be moved
- India’s lucrative T20 Women’s Cricket League kicks off to great fanfare
- AK Smiley Public Library program will focus on women’s Civil War dress – Press Enterprise
- Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson LIED about community transmission of Covid-19 (PROOF)
- Juhi Chawla to Preity Zinta, here are 7 Bollywood actresses who married NRI and foreign men
- BBC raids show shrinking media freedom in India under Modi, some journalists say
- Bollywood producer refused to share with Telugu Star?
- Women’s basketball meets Villanova in semifinals of BIG EAST tournament
- Cincinnati designer to appear on Netflixs Next In Fashion
- Emir of Qatar criticizes the delay in providing aid to the earthquake victims in Syria | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- China raises defense budget by 7.2%, marking slight increase
- Feds Daly says US rates should be higher for longer