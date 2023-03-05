Pertamina Plumpang depot needs to be moved

President of RI, Joko Widodo or Jokowi ordered to immediately move the Pertamina depot to Plumpang, also known as Pertamina Fuel Oil Terminal (TBBM), Plumpang, North Jakarta. The reason is that the depot is too close to the settlements and is very dangerous for the residents.

I ordered the Minister of BUMN as well as the Governor of DKI to immediately find a solution to the incident which occurred in Plumpang. Especially since it is indeed a dangerous area, we can no longer inhabit it, but there must be a solution, said the president.

President Joko Widodo made the statement after directly inspecting Pertamina TBBM fire casualty evacuation station in Rawa Badak Selatan, North Jakarta on Sunday (03/05/2023).

According to the President, there are a number of options that can be taken to deal with this incident, starting with the relocation of TBBM to the relocation of residents around Pertamina TBBM. The Chairman also submitted the decision to be taken by the related parties in the near future.

It will be decided in a day, two days, by Pertamina and the governor of DKI so that the solution becomes clear,” the president said.

Not only Pertamina Plumpang TBBM, the president also pointed out that all hazardous areas in Indonesia must also be assessed and audited. It is important because it is related to public safety.

Everything must be evaluated because it involves life. So I ordered everything about it, said the president.

The President said that previously there had been a plan for a buffer zone between the settlements of residents and Pertamina Plumpang TBBM, North Jakarta, with a width of 50 meters. However, the plan did not materialize as it did not provide a solution for local residents.

Tanah Merah is dense and full, everyone must find a solution. I think public safety, public safety should be the main point, he said.

Visit the refugees

President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited the Fire Casualty Evacuation Station at Pertamina Plumpang Depot in Rasela Child Friendly Integrated Public Space (RPTRA), Rawa Badak Selatan, Jakarta on Sunday ( 5/3/2023).

Arriving around 9:50 a.m. WIB, the President and Ms Iriana saw firsthand the condition of the victims who were currently seeking refuge in emergency tents.

The President and Ibu Iriana also held a dialogue and distributed food to the refugees in the tents.

The President conveyed his condolences to the victims. The President hopes that the victims will show patience and firmness in the face of this disaster.

I want to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident, the president said.

BNPB Chief Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto said that so far 17 victims have died as a result of the incident.

In addition, 49 people were seriously injured, 2 people were slightly injured, 18 people are unknown and another 1,085 people are still seeking refuge in several refugee camps.

There are 1,085 registered refugee souls scattered in the refugee camps. Indeed, the place cannot be centralized in one place, said Lt. Gen. TNI Suharyanto.

Refugees are located at PMI Office, As Solihin Mosque, Exit Office, Rawa Badak Selatan, Golkar Walang Building, Ministry of Transmigration and Energy Office, Al Mujahirin Mosque, de Pulomas and in tents that were built independently.

Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana in this review, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendi, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Head of BNPB, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono and Pertamina Managing Director Nicke Widyawati. (BPMI Satpres RI)

