Infrastructure development is an important pillar of the country’s development, PM Modi says in post-budget webinar

On March 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a post-budget webinar on “Infrastructure and Investment: Improving Logistics Efficiency with PM Gatishakti’s National Master Plan”.

This is the eighth in a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effectively implementing the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed his joy that hundreds of stakeholders, as well as more than 700 CEOs and Managing Directors, are participating in today’s webinar, acknowledging its importance. The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that all industry experts and different stakeholders will make this webinar successful and effective.

Prime Minister Modi said this year’s budget will inject new energy into infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi noted praise for the budget and its strategic decisions by pundits and mainstream media. He informed that India’s capital expenditure had increased fivefold from 2013-2014, and the government was set to invest Rs 110 lakh crore under the national infrastructure pipeline. “This is a time of new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for every stakeholder,” Prime Minister Modi stressed.

“Infrastructure has an important role to play in the sustainable development of any country alongside development while keeping in mind the needs of the future,” Prime Minister Modi remarked. He pointed out that those who have knowledge of the history related to infrastructure know this fact well. He cited the construction of Uttarapath by Chandragupta Maurya, which was continued by Ashoka and later improved by Sher Shah Suri. He informed that it was the British who turned it into GT Road.

“The importance of highways has been recognized for centuries in India,” Prime Minister Modi said. Referring to shorelines and waterways, the Prime Minister gave the example of the Benares Ghats, which were directly connected to Calcutta by waterways. Prime Minister Modi also gave the example of the two-thousand-year-old, still operational Kallanai Dam in Tamil Nadu.

Noting the obstacles that have stood in the way of investment in the country’s infrastructure development by previous governments, Prime Minister Modi pointed to the prevailing mentality that poverty is a virtue. He pointed out that the current government has succeeded in eliminating this mentality and making record investments in modern infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi explained the improvement in this situation and said that the average construction of national highways has almost doubled compared to what it was before 2014. Similarly, only 600 km of railway were electrified per year before 2014, which now reaches 4000. km per year. He added that the number of airports and the capacity of seaports had also doubled.

“Infrastructure development is the engine of the country’s economy,” Prime Minister Modi remarked, pointing out that India will achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this same path. “Now we have to improve our speed and step up a gear,” he said. Noting that Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s Master Plan is a critical tool that integrates economic and infrastructural planning with development, Prime Minister Modi said, “Gati Shakti’s National Master Plan will change the face of India’s infrastructure and its multimodal logistics”.

PM Modi noted that the results of PM Gati Shakti’s master plan are becoming visible. “We identified gaps that were affecting logistics efficiency. Hence, in this year’s budget, 100 critical projects have been prioritized and Rs 75,000 crores have been allocated. “With quality and multimodal infrastructure, our logistics cost will drop further in the days to come. This will have a positive impact on the products made in India and the competence of our products. Along with the logistics sector, there will be a lot of improvement in the quality of life and the ease of doing business,” he added, inviting private sector participation in the sector.

Elaborating on the role of states, Prime Minister Modi informed about the one-year extension of interest-free loans up to 50 years of loans, and budgetary expenditure for this has been increased by 30%.

Prime Minister Modi asked participants to find ways to develop a mechanism for advanced forecasting of the needs of their sectors, as various materials are needed for infrastructure development. “We need an integrated approach so that the roadmap for the future remains clear. Prime Minister Gati-Shakti’s national master plan plays an important role in this regard,” he said, stressing the need to integrate the concept of circular economy into the sector.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his experience after the earthquake in Kutch and explained how an entirely new approach to the development of Kutch was adopted after the rescue works. He said the region’s infrastructure-driven development, instead of politically expedient quick fixes, has turned it into a vibrant hub of economic activity.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the robustness of India’s physical infrastructure is equally important for strengthening the country’s social infrastructure. He pointed out that a strong social infrastructure would lead to more talented and qualified young people who would come forward to serve the nation. Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for skills development, project management, financial literacy and entrepreneurship to achieve this goal. He also discussed the need to develop a skills forecasting mechanism that will help small and large industries across different sectors while benefiting the country’s human resource pool. He also urged the various ministries of governments to work quickly in this direction.

Noting the importance of the suggestions from each stakeholder in this webinar, Prime Minister Modi clarified that they not only contribute to the development of the nation but also give impetus to India’s engine of growth. He pointed out that infrastructure development is no longer limited to railways, roads, ports and airports but under this year’s budget Prime Minister Modi said huge projects have been undertaken to store the products of the farmers in the villages. He also gave examples of welfare centers being developed in cities and towns, new railway stations and pucca houses delivered to every family.

Concluding the address, Prime Minister Modi expressed his belief that the views, suggestions and experiences of all stakeholders will contribute to the speedy and effective implementation of this year’s budget.