Boris Johnson must fight for his political career after Partygate report | Politics News





Boris Johnson is facing a struggle for his political career after MPs said the evidence strongly suggests breaches of COVID rules would have been ‘obvious’ to the then Prime Minister. The cross-party privileges committee says the House of Commons may have been misled at least four times party portal allegations, and MPs are expected to cross-examine Mr Johnson in the week of March 20. If the committee finds that Mr Johnson has been in contempt of Parliament, he could face sanctions, including suspension. If the suspension lasts more than 10 days and the House of Commons accepts it, his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip could find themselves voting in a by-election. Picture:

Boris Johnson at a rally on January 14, 2021

THE committee’s preliminary report said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious to Mr Johnson when he was at the rallies.” But Mr. Johnson asserted that the “justified” report his belief that he broke no rules. Mr Johnson said: ‘There is absolutely no evidence that any of my advisers or any official warned me in advance that events might be against the rules, there is no evidence that after they thought that it was against the rules, there is no evidence that I myself believed or feared that anything was against the rules.” Sam Coates:

Sam Coates: We have a date for 'Boris Johnson's trial' – and now know what his plan could be





3:13

Partygate: What did Boris know?

One of the potential contempt cases mentioned in the report is that Mr Johnson is making a similar claim in the Commons, based on advice intended only for a statement to the media and referring to a single event rather than multiple gatherings . Mr Johnson received one of 126 fines issued by Scotland Yard for anti-lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall. Learn more:

Everything you need to know about the survey

New photos of Johnson released at lockdown rallies Boris Johnson’s four potential outrages Telling MPs in December 2021 that no rules or guidelines were broken, when Sue Gray and police ruled otherwise

Failing to tell the Commons he was aware of events where rules and guidelines were broken, with evidence showing he was present

Claiming he had ‘repeated assurances’ the rules were not broken, when it was only given in relation to one event – and was not intended for use in the Commons

Hiding behind Sue Gray’s report while it was happening when he knew enough to give MPs answers sooner Labor was quick to slam Mr Johnson, with deputy party leader Angela Rayner saying the report was ‘damning’. Ms Rayner said current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “must stop supporting this disgraced prime minister and his legal defense fund – and make it clear that if he is found to have repeatedly misled parliament , his career is over. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Sunak – ‘who has of course been fined in this process’ – ‘to make sure we move as fast as possible with the COVID investigation and he is absolutely taking action on all the recommendations that come in between”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-faces-fight-for-his-political-career-after-partygate-report-12825069

