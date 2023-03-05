PM Modi to attend Tripura CM swearing-in on International Women’s Day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day, amid speculation that the BJP may appoint the Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik as the first female CM from the northeast. Bhoumik is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and a Lok Sabha MP from Tripura West Constituency. The party had sent her from Tripura assembly constituency to Dhanpur, which had sent former Tripura CM and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar to the assembly five times from 1998 to 2018. Dhanpur is a segment of the assembly in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Bhoumik won the election by 3,500 votes. Read also | Tipra Motha will sit in opposition to Tripura: Pradyot Deb Barma Sources have however warned, saying the party contested the elections under the leadership of Manik Saha after he sacked Biplab Deb in May 2022, and that the decision to replace him will be considered and with an eye on the Lok Sabha. 2024. polls. Currently, the BJP holds the two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura. A factor in favor of Bhoumik’s appointment is the support the BJP and the prime minister have received from women in the state. While Saha, 70, a dentist, has a clean image, Bhoumik, 53, is much younger and comes from a farming family. Saha left Congress in 2016 to join the BJP. Bhoumik has been associated with the BJP since the 1990s. In the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, the BJP won 32 seats out of the 60-member assembly, while its ally IPFT won one seat. Saha is currently the acting chief minister, having presented his government’s resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place at Vivekananda land in Agartala. “The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the Chairman of NEDA, is expected to arrive today. In addition, senior party leaders and key ministers from BJP-led states will also be invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, BJP State Deputy Chairman Rebati Tripura, MP for Lok Sabha, said on Saturday.

