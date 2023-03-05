President Jokowi: a solution for the Plumpang depot will be found immediately





KOMPAS/CYPRIANUS ANTO SAPTOWALYONO President Joko Widodo makes a press release at the Rasela child-friendly integrated public space in Jakarta, Sunday (03/05/2023). The Head of State called for a solution to be found immediately after the fire at the Pertamina depot in Plumpang, Jakarta. JAKARTA, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo has called for a solution to be found immediately after the fire at Pertamina depot in Plumpang, Koja, North Jakarta. Several options can be taken, such as moving the depot location or moving residents to a relocation site. In principle, a danger zone can no longer be inhabited by residents. (The) first of all, I would like to express my condolences to the victims of the Plumpang incident, President Joko Widodo said during a press statement at Rasela Child Friendly Integrated Public Space in Jakarta, Sunday (5/3/2023) .

On this occasion, the Head of State indicated that he had ordered the Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir and the acting governor of the DKI Heru Budi Hartono to immediately find a solution to the Plumpang incident. Above all, because it is indeed a dangerous zone, we can no longer inhabit it, but there must be a solution. It is possible that the Plumpang (depot) will be moved for reclamation or the inhabitants will be moved, relocated, the president said. It is indeed a dangerous zone, we can no longer inhabit it, but we have to find a solution. It is possible that the Plumpang Depot will be moved to reclamation or residents will be relocated. Also read: President Jokowi: Prioritize dealing with Plumpang fire victims President Jokowi said that Pertamina and the acting governor of DKI will decide on this issue. Everything is necessary, these dangerous areas, not only here, must be audited, everything must be assessed because it involves lives. “I already ordered everything about it,” he said. ADRYAN YOGA PARAMADWYA Residents walk through the rubble of a burnt house in Jalan Tanah Merah Bawah, Rawa Badak Selatan, Koja, North Jakarta, Saturday (03/04/2023). Residents swarmed into the settlements affected by the Pertamina Plumpang depot fire to pick up the rubble of the burnt houses. When asked what was the deadline for displacement or resettlement, President Jokowi said that a clear solution to this issue would be decided within one or two days by Pertamina and the Governor of DKI Jakarta . Indeed, this area must be a water area, whether it is made by a river, whether it is made… it must protect us from the vital objects that we have. (It is) because the goods there are (are) very dangerous goods to be close to the community, especially with residential areas, President Jokowi said. Also read: Preventing fires, rearranging distances to national vital objects and settlements Asked about the DKI Jakarta regional government’s proposal in 2009 for the existence of a 50-meter buffer zone, President Jokowi said there had been such a plan before. In the past, it had been planned to make water on both sides of the river, but it had not yet come to the point of finding a solution for the people who were there. This red earth, isn’t it, dense and full. Everything must find a solution. I think public safety, public safety, has to be the main point, he said. KOMPAS/CYPRIANUS ANTO SAPTOWALYONO President Joko Widodo granted the wishes of residents to take a group photo during his visit to refugees affected by the Plumpang Depo fire at the integrated child-friendly public space in Rasela, Jakarta on Sunday (5/ 3/2023). When asked if the Plumpang Depo had been moved and if residents could stay in the area, President Jokowi said those options would only be discussed. That’s what we’ll talk about later, there are options, there are options, (namely) if the repository is moved (or) if the community is moved. If (for example) it is moved, where is the earth? However, a solution must be found immediately, President Jokowi said. Earlier, while visiting the fire scene on Saturday (4/3), Vice President Maruf Amin said that the Pertamina depot area needed to be reorganized. This includes the alternative of moving the depot to the Tanjung Priok port area. “I hope this deposit will be safer, it can be relocated to the port area, to the Pelindo area,” Vice President Amin said in a press release at the scene.

