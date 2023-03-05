Turkey and UAE sign free trade deal as relations improve





The United Arab Emirates and oil-rich Turkey signed a free trade agreement on Friday, the Gulf country’s president said, the latest step in improving relations long strained by regional disputes. For Turkey, the pact comes ahead of May 14 elections as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sticks to contested economic policies that have deterred many foreign investors. “The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with my friend @RTErdogan strengthens the partnership between the UAE and Turkey,” Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said on Twitter. The pact “builds on our long-standing ties to deliver more growth, opportunity and stability to our countries and our people,” he said. Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus witnessed the signing in Abu Dhabi during a video summit between Sheikh Mohammed and Erdogan. The pact aims to eliminate or reduce tariffs on 82% of goods and products, representing more than 93% of non-oil trade, the official WAM news agency reported. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached $19 billion last year, up 40 percent from a year earlier and 112 percent from 2020, WAM said. “The agreement is expected to help increase bilateral non-oil trade to $40 billion a year within five years, while creating 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031,” the agency added. Press. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and squabbled over issues such as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. But since 2021, Erdogan has sought to improve relations with regional rivals in the face of growing diplomatic isolation that has caused foreign, especially Western, investment to dry up. Early last year, Erdogan made his first visit to the United Arab Emirates in nearly a decade and called on business leaders to invest in his country. The Turkish leader’s trip to the UAE follows Sheikh Mohammed’s rare visit to Ankara in November 2021. The UAE then announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey. The Emirates see Turkey as a route to new markets. After the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, killing tens of thousands and causing damage estimated at $34 billion, the UAE spearheaded regional relief efforts .

