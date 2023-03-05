Do the opposition’s disparaging remarks against PM Modi benefit the BJP to win the election?





From “chowkidar chor hai” to “chaiwala”, whenever Congress has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with objectionable remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved outstanding results in the elections. Here is the model.

Prime Minister Modi has the chance to use opposition criticism to his advantage. (File photo: PTI)

By Prashant Kumar Tiwari: After the results of three northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya – were declared on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his victory speech at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Not only did the BJP retain power in Tripura, but they won a victory in Nagaland with their ally the National Democratic Progressive Party and are very likely to support Congrad Sangma’s National People’s Party to form the government in Meghalaya, which saw a meeting suspended on the day of the result. Buoyed by the BJP’s performance in the polls of three northeastern states, the Prime Minister, some people involved in the dishonesty of the “kattar” wish him death by chanting “Marja Modi“but people say”carpet i Modi(don’t go, Modi). Read also | How does the BJP win election after election? PM Modi himself gives the answer Earlier, AAP leaders chanted ‘modi mar gaya‘ slogans after the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy scam. Earlier, Congressional leaders also shouted “Modi received news from the khudegi“ after party leader Pawan Khera was prevented from boarding a flight to Raipur at Delhi airport on February 23. #SHOW | Some people who were rejected by the country are plunged into sadness and now say “Modi teri kabar khudegi”, but the people of the country say “Modi tera kamal khilega”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Shillong pic.twitter.com/ZfyKaPg2F9

ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023 Everyone knows about Prime Minister Modi’s prowess in social media marketing. Here’s a look at how Modi previously shrewdly redirected opposition critics in his favour. 2007 Former Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi has taken a swipe at Narendra Modi’s rule when he was chief minister of Gujarat. She used the phrase “merchant of the dead” to involve the Gujarat administration, not excluding Modi, in the election campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls. The Congress lost the Gujarat Assembly elections that year. READ ALSO | Assembly election results 2023: Why the BJP’s footprint is growing in the northeast 2014 Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mani Shankar Aiyar had called the Prime Minister ‘chaiwala‘, a direct nod to Modi’s humble beginnings as a tea seller. Aiyar had said Modi was fit to become a tea seller in the 21st century, but he would never become a country’s prime minister. The BJP, led by Narendra Modi, won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with a comfortable majority. 2019 Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the tone of the elections by calling on citizens to be ‘chowkidar‘ and raise their voices against corruption. Former Congress Speaker Rahul Gandhi opposed Prime Minister Modi’s chowkidar campaign and said “chowkidar chor hai” when the Supreme Court announced its decision to allow the leaked Rafale documents to review an earlier ruling. The Congress performed poorly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. READ ALSO | This is Delhi says door, this is deal says door: PM Modi after BJP wins big in northeast 2022 Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections last year, All India Congress Committee Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Ruin‘, the mythological villain of Hindu Ramayana folklore. Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry had made a statement about PM Modi’aukaat‘. Result: The BJP broke its own record in the Gujarat Assembly elections by winning 156 seats out of 182, while the Congress only won 17. 2023 THE “Modi receives news from khudegi” Congress workers’ remark worked to BJP’s advantage as big old party lost all three

northeastern states. READ ALSO | Very few women in politics in India’s matrilineal northeast BJP PERFORMANCE SINCE NARENDRA MODI BECAME PM Number of seats in Lok Sabha – 543 2014-BJP won 282 seats; share of votes – 31.34%

2019- BJP won 303 seats; share of votes – 37.76% Edited by: Rajnandini Mukherjee Posted on: March 4, 2023

